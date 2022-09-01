Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
magic1029fm.com
Rules for Having A Frist Date In Shreveport
First dates can be nerve wracking… one lady has created a list of rules for having a successful first date! Try these and see if they’ll work in Shreveport!. 1. Pick a Thursday. It’s the perfect closeness to the weekend, so you can make plans for a second date before Monday, and then you know how you feel.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of...
Go Out to the Weiner Dog Races This Labor Day in Bossier
This weekend, there will be no lack of Labor Day activities. Although most of us are focused on getting out on the water or Labor Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at weiner dogs. It's...
KTBS
Man dies in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man. Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of...
See Over 100 Pictures From Inside Bossier City’s Spirit Halloween
Bossier City has really gotten into the Halloween spirit, and it isn't even Labor Day. Which is awesome for those of us who really want to decorate for spooky season now. Helping to get Bossier into the spirit of Halloween, is Spirit Halloween. The Halloween superstore is open in the...
KTAL
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
This Halloween Superstore Is Now Open In Bossier City
Bossier City has a new Halloween superstore open, which means they have at least two before Labor Day. That's great news for those looking to celebrate spooky season now. Halloween City is now open on Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City, between Bed Bath & Beyond and Belk...its the shopping center off Airline Drive in front of Sam's Club. They are positioned right next to Bed Bath & Beyond.
KTAL
1 dead in Highland house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
magic1029fm.com
WATCH: 6 Missing And Unidentified Cold Cases from Shreveport and Caddo Parish
True crime shows are my guilty pleasure — especially mysterious cold cases, and ones that are from our own backyard here in the Shreveport-Bossier City are even more fascinating to me!. Here are six true stories of missing people and unidentified bodies discovered in Shreveport that spans as far...
KSLA
Minden child making progress in fight against cancer
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Cole Benson set out to conquer cancer in August of 2021, starting his journey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 6 years old. Now he’s almost 8 years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
KSLA
Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
A Wing Favorite Opened Up Without Anyone Knowing in Bossier
I was driving down Airline Drive with my neighbor a few nights ago when we stumbled upon a random new restaurant. Since when do we have a Wing Stop on Airline in North Bossier?. "Oh my God, there is a Wingstop right next to PJ's Coffee? Since When?" I slammed...
magic1029fm.com
This Shreveport Lady Has Become A TikTok Star Eating On Camera
She really does seem like someone you’d want to sit and chit chat with while having dinner!. @eat.n.live.w.hannah I could probably eat these everyday honestly. #crabrangoons #crabrangoon #foodie #asmr #eatingsounds #sweetsauce ♬ original sound – Hannah.
KSLA
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KTAL
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
