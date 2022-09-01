SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.

SIBLEY, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO