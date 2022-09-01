ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

magic1029fm.com

Rules for Having A Frist Date In Shreveport

First dates can be nerve wracking… one lady has created a list of rules for having a successful first date! Try these and see if they’ll work in Shreveport!. 1. Pick a Thursday. It’s the perfect closeness to the weekend, so you can make plans for a second date before Monday, and then you know how you feel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

Man dies in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man. Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’

SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
SIBLEY, LA
K945

This Halloween Superstore Is Now Open In Bossier City

Bossier City has a new Halloween superstore open, which means they have at least two before Labor Day. That's great news for those looking to celebrate spooky season now. Halloween City is now open on Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City, between Bed Bath & Beyond and Belk...its the shopping center off Airline Drive in front of Sam's Club. They are positioned right next to Bed Bath & Beyond.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

1 dead in Highland house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden child making progress in fight against cancer

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Cole Benson set out to conquer cancer in August of 2021, starting his journey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 6 years old. Now he’s almost 8 years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
SHREVEPORT, LA

