WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team closed out the 2022 Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach with matches against New Haven and Barton. The Sailfish (5-2) were pushed to the limit in both matches as each went to five sets. PBA came through in the clutch and came out on top of its first two matches of the year that went the distance.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO