Sailfish Finish Fourth Place in Seminole State Warm-Up
Sanford, Fla. -- Earlier today, the Palm Beach Atlantic women's golf team wrapped up their opening tournament of the season at the Seminole State Warm-Up. The 'Fish finished in fourth place and had three golfers finish in the top 20. Freshman Skye Bruen led the way for the Sailfish in...
Six Sailfish Earn Top 10 Finish at Keiser Flagship Invitational
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Earlier this morning, the Palm Beach Atlantic men's cross country team ran their first race at the Keiser Flagship Invitational. They took home the team trophy, with six of their runners finishing in the top 10. It was a very impressive showing all around for...
Sailfish Drop Match At Mississippi College
CLINTON, Miss.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's soccer team dropped their road match against the Mississippi College Choctaws 5-0 on Sunday. The Sailfish dropped to 1-3-1 on the season. In the first half, PBA was out-shot by the Choctaws 9-2. The Sailfish had an early opportunity to score in the...
Sailfish Win Pair of Thrilling Matches at Home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team closed out the 2022 Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach with matches against New Haven and Barton. The Sailfish (5-2) were pushed to the limit in both matches as each went to five sets. PBA came through in the clutch and came out on top of its first two matches of the year that went the distance.
Sailfish Shutout Lakers to Move to 4-0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team returned to action today as they hosted Clayton State University. The No. 13 ranked Sailfish ground out a 1-0 victory to move to 4-0 on the season. Just two days after a physical win over Lander University, the...
Women's Soccer Downed By Delta State
CLEVELAND, MISS.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's soccer team fell to the Delta State Statesmen 1-0 on Friday. It was the first road game for the Sailfish as they fell to 1-2-1 on the season. The lone goal of the game came in the 34th minute when DSU capitalized off...
No. 13 Sailfish Come Out on Top 3-2 in Home Opener
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team faced a stern test tonight in its home opener against the Lander University Bearcats. The No. 13 ranked Sailfish were able to score the lone second-half goal and pull out the 3-2 victory to move to 3-0 on the season.
Volleyball Drops Home Opener to No. 8 St. Cloud State
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team played its home opener in front of a raucous Rubin Arena crowd on Friday night against No. 8-ranked St. Cloud State. The Sailfish (3-2) squad played well with the top-10 Huskies (6-0). PBA pushed the Huskies to the...
