Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across her neck meant to prevent a return from the dead
The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, Professor Dariusz Poliński told the Daily Mail.
HipHopDX.com
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
NME
British influencer Oli London apologises to Jimin, BTS and the Asian community for undergoing plastic surgery to look like the boyband member
British influencer Oli London, famously known for their controversial plastic surgeries in attempts to look like BTS’ Jimin, has apologised to K-pop group and the Asian community. On August 31, London — who previously changed their name to Jimin — took to Instagram to upload a lengthy letter apologising...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
NME
Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’
Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME
Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?
Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME
A$AP Rocky teams up with Playboi Carti for woozy new single ‘OUR DE$TINY’
A$AP Rocky has released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborated with Playboi Carti. Without being announced in advance, the song was posted to Rocky’s Instagram overnight, as well as the Twitter account for his creative agency AWGE. At the time of writing, those are the only places it’s available to hear in any official capacity, with no available details on a potential streaming release.
NME
Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums
When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
NME
TWICE’s Nayeon opens up about dealing with hate: “Once you fall into it, it’s hard to get away”
TWICE vocalist Nayeon has opened up about dealing with malicious comments as an idol. In the latest episode of YouTube talk show No Prepare, TWICE members Nayeon and Chaeyoung appeared as guests to discuss the girl group’s return with their 11th mini-album ‘Between 1&2’. During the episode,...
NME
Matt Booty says modern-day ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot needs to be done “very carefully”
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has shared that the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark is being done “very carefully” so that it works for modern-day audiences. During a Pax West 2022 interview, which was shared on Twitter (September 2), Booty was asked how one reboots Joanna Dark – the protagonist of Perfect Dark – in the modern age. To this, he said, “very carefully,” going on to add, “those things they don’t always age well…”
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Remi Wolf
Last month, Remi Wolf released her killer new live project ‘Live At Electric Lady’. The EP sees Wolf and her live band produce fresh renditions of a selection of tunes from her back catalogue – as well as one well-picked Frank Ocean cover – with dazzling results.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME
‘Squid Game’’s Lee Yoo-mi becomes first Korean actress to win ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at the Creative Arts Emmys
South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi has won ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys for Squid Game. On September 4, Lee Yoo-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role as Ji-yeong in 2021’s hit Netflix series Squid Game. This makes the 28-year-old the first Korean actor to win the award.
NME
Watch Yungblud play The 1975, Kanye West and Black Sabbath medley in Live Lounge
Yungblud performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge – listen below. The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch
Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already. Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.
NME
SB19 announce upcoming tour dates including Singapore, New York, and Dubai
P-pop group SB19 have announced dates for their world tour later this year, including stops in Singapore, UAE, and the United States. The eight-date tour, titled the ‘Where You At’ tour, will celebrate the group’s latest single of the same name. The tour will begin with their...
NME
Pendulum announce one-off London show for 2023
Pendulum have announced a one-off London show, due to take place in spring 2023. The Australian EDM legends will play the O2 Academy Brixton on March 5. They shared the news on their social media earlier today (September 5), writing: “Brixton! It’s been a long time.” Tickets will be available from 10am on September 7 and can be found here.
NME
1Xtra Live 2022 cancelled due to scheduling issues and rising “financial costs”
The BBC has cancelled this year’s edition of 1Xtra Live due to artists’ changing schedules and “increasing financial costs”. Announced last month, the 2022 instalment of the annual event – which celebrates the best of Black music – had been set to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, October 15.
NME
Two Door Cinema Club cancel European tour as Kevin Baird battles “incurable autoimmune disease”
Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their upcoming European headline tour due to the health of bassist Kevin Baird. The band shared the news on social media via a message from Baird which explained that he had been receiving treatment for an “incurable autoimmune disease”. “I’ve loved every...
