Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
NME

ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
NME

Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME

Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?

Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME

A$AP Rocky teams up with Playboi Carti for woozy new single ‘OUR DE$TINY’

A$AP Rocky has released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborated with Playboi Carti. Without being announced in advance, the song was posted to Rocky’s Instagram overnight, as well as the Twitter account for his creative agency AWGE. At the time of writing, those are the only places it’s available to hear in any official capacity, with no available details on a potential streaming release.
NME

Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums

When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
NME

Matt Booty says modern-day ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot needs to be done “very carefully”

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has shared that the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark is being done “very carefully” so that it works for modern-day audiences. During a Pax West 2022 interview, which was shared on Twitter (September 2), Booty was asked how one reboots Joanna Dark – the protagonist of Perfect Dark – in the modern age. To this, he said, “very carefully,” going on to add, “those things they don’t always age well…”
NME

NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid

Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME

‘Squid Game’’s Lee Yoo-mi becomes first Korean actress to win ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at the Creative Arts Emmys

South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi has won ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys for Squid Game. On September 4, Lee Yoo-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role as Ji-yeong in 2021’s hit Netflix series Squid Game. This makes the 28-year-old the first Korean actor to win the award.
NME

‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch

Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already. Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.
NME

Pendulum announce one-off London show for 2023

Pendulum have announced a one-off London show, due to take place in spring 2023. The Australian EDM legends will play the O2 Academy Brixton on March 5. They shared the news on their social media earlier today (September 5), writing: “Brixton! It’s been a long time.” Tickets will be available from 10am on September 7 and can be found here.
