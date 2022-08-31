Read full article on original website
WOWK
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash
UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30...
Injuries reported in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
Good Samaritan and Fire Chief speak after truck crash in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– There are many dangers that first responders have to face while on the job, but sometimes they don’t know what to expect heading into a situation. Friday, September 2 a gasoline tanker truck turned over on Route 97 on Sauslville Mountain. When the Pineville Fire Department was called out, the call […]
WSAZ
Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday. The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. The northbound lanes are expected to be...
WSAZ
On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to US 52 off Park Avenue in Ironton, Ohio is expected to be closed for several hours following an accident involving a tractor-trailer, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports. Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning. No...
WVDNR announces St. Albans public access site temporarily closing for upgrades
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the City of St. Albans will close the public boat launch and lower parking area at the St. Albans Roadside Park on the Kanawha River for upgrades and improvements on Sept. 6, 2022. WVDNR has...
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Metro News
Huntington police identify body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department announced Friday the identity of a person whose body was found in the Ohio River earlier this week. A fisherman spotted the body of 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart on Tuesday. Officers said Delbart lived in the Guyandotte area. Police said they have...
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
Corvettes cruise into West Virginia Capitol Complex for Labor Day
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Valley Corvette Club was at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston today, Monday, Sept. 5, to help celebrate Labor Day. The club brought a fleet of fancy sports cars for people to check out and even learn a thing or two about corvettes. One member of the […]
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
A juvenile is dead after car crash
AMMA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Cpl. N.S. Stepp along with TFC Z.W. Hartley and Sr. Tpr. J.M. Mack, were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on I-79 near Amma, WV. The vehicle operated by Michael Strickland was traveling south and was negotiating a right curve. The...
Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
