Cresco Times
Lenora Bielefeld, 90
LIME SPRINGS - Lenora Mae Bielefeld, age 90, of Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – First responders were called to La Crosse’s Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah Kwik Star Traffic Study reviewed
Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
Fillmore County Journal
Canton city clerk resigns, community voices frustration during special council meeting
The Canton City Council met in special session on Thursday evening, August 25, following the resignation of its city clerk, Brock Bergey. In a brief letter, dated August 22, Bergey stated his resignation would be effective September 5, however his last day in the office would be August 24, using accrued leave time and the legal holiday on September 5, for the remainder of his time.
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Scam alerts
Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.
KCRG.com
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clayton County man is facing charges after police said he assaulted multiple officers as they responded to a medical call during an event in rural McGregor. In a press release, officers said the incident happened two weeks ago at an event called “Rib Ride 2022.”...
