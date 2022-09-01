Read full article on original website
Cardinals activate Flaherty from IL
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday following a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. Flaherty started Monday's game against the Washington Nationals, allowing one run while striking out six over five innings of work. He departed with the Cardinals trailing 1-0.
Twins' Arraez breaks up Cease's no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th
Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease came up just short of history Saturday, getting his no-hitter broken up by Minnesota Twins second baseman and AL batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth inning. Cease recovered to strike out the next hitter, Kyle Garlick, and finish off a...
Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury
The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
Red Sox calling up slugging prospect Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox are calling up slugging first base prospect Triston Casas ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers. Casas has hit .273/.382/.481 with 11 homers over 72 games at Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old is the second-best prospect in the Red Sox system behind former fourth overall pick Marcelo Mayer and ranks No. 26 in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Montgomery 'turned the page' with Cardinals after trade from Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been one of the most impactful trade-deadline pickups, and after another sparkling start Friday, the 29-year-old poked fun at the team that dealt him. "What trade?" Montgomery said with a laugh, according to the New York Post's Ted Holmlund. "I don't remember that....
Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins, in a rain-delayed game on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
Rays shut out Yankees, move within 5 games of AL East leaders
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night. It was the first...
Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Blue Jays past Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third...
Mets' Scherzer exits early vs. Nats with left side fatigue
New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer was forced out of Saturday's start against the Washington Nationals after five innings due to fatigue on his left side, the team announced. Manager Buck Showalter said that Scherzer "probably could have continued to pitch but just didn't feel it was a good idea,"...
Boone: Loss to Rays 'hopefully one of those rock bottom situations'
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping Friday's loss is a wake-up call for his club. "That's an embarrassing loss," the skipper said following his team's 9-0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. "That's hopefully one of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed."
MLB Power Rankings: Orioles hanging around, M's trying to end drought
Welcome to the 11th edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Our last rankings were published on Aug. 22. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) Mookie Betts might be putting together one of the finest seasons of his career. The 29-year-old has already set a new career-high with 33 homers in just 115 games and is slashing .327/.394/.694 with 18 extra-base hits and just 16 strikeouts over the last month. He also added five stolen bases and an MLB-leading 29 runs over that time. Los Angeles is so deep, but the team seems to go as Mookie goes, and right now, that's pretty darn good.
Twins' Sanchez nearly gets clocked by teammate's practice swing
Luckily for Gary Sanchez, it isn't called the "on-decked" circle. As he was returning to the dugout, the Minnesota Twins catcher narrowly avoided getting drilled in the head by teammate Gilberto Celestino's practice swing on the on-deck circle. The incident occurred before Sanchez's at-bat during a pitching change in the...
Manoah shines as Blue Jays beat Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the...
Twins place Mahle on IL for 2nd time since trade
The Minnesota Twins are placing right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list. The move comes less than 24 hours after the hurler left a start against the Chicago White Sox with right shoulder inflammation. Mahle had just returned after previously landing on the IL with a shoulder issue. The...
Darvish records 3,000th pro strikeout across MLB, NPB
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish quietly made some baseball history at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Darvish's sixth strikeout of Friday's start was his 3,000th as a professional, counting his time in both Major League Baseball and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. He got Cody Bellinger on a check-swing to reach the milestone.
Cy Young hopeful Alcantara shelled in loss to Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud loves how home runs are supercharging the Atlanta Braves this season. The Braves are hitting plenty of them and winning most nights. “It's fun, it's exciting, not only for the person who hits it but for everyone in the clubhouse because everybody loses it and laughs and has fun, too," d'Arnaud said. “I think it's better that we're playing good baseball and winning and having good at-bats and the homers are just a byproduct of having a good game plan and trying to execute that."
Yankees' Benintendi to undergo hamate surgery
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone in his right wrist and will require surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Benintendi suffered the injury in the middle of his third-inning at-bat Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The...
Miller: Canucks' potential made signing extension 'a very easy decision'
J.T. Miller could have tested the market as an unrestricted free agent next summer, but the Vancouver Canucks forward seems confident in his decision to sign a seven-year extension through the 2029-30 season earlier this week. "It's a very easy decision for me to want to stay there, especially from...
NHL・
Young's buzzer-beater pushes Aces past Storm in Game 3 OT thriller
SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young sent the game in overtime with a buzzer-beating basket and then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 on Sunday to move within a victory of advancing to the WNBA Finals.
