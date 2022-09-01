Read full article on original website
Tiafoe stuns Nadal to reach 1st career US Open quarterfinal
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows...
Coco Gauff advances to her 1st US Open quarterfinal
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by coming back in each set to beat Zhang Shuai of China 7-5, 7-5 in front of a partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old Floridian, the runner-up at the French...
'The most incredible ride in my life': Serena's US Open run ends in 3rd round
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of...
Pegula ousts Kvitova for 1st quarterfinal appearance at US Open
Jessica Pegula eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 to get to her third major quarterfinal of 2022 and reach that round for the first time at Flushing Meadows. Play was held up for about 45 minutes at 1-1 in the first set while rain fell. There is a...
Alcaraz marks historic return to 4th round of US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has become became the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1989 and '90 to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Opens. The 19-year-old Alcaraz knocked off Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Alcaraz was down...
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
Canada downs U.S. to capture 2nd straight gold medal at women's Worlds
Canada topped the United States 2-1 to win its second consecutive gold medal at the Women's World Hockey Championship in Denmark on Sunday. Brianne Jenner dazzled for the Canadians with a two-goal performance and was named player of the game. Her second tally of the middle frame ultimately stood as the game-winner:
