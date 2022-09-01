ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tiafoe stuns Nadal to reach 1st career US Open quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows...
TENNIS
Coco Gauff advances to her 1st US Open quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by coming back in each set to beat Zhang Shuai of China 7-5, 7-5 in front of a partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old Floridian, the runner-up at the French...
TENNIS
Pegula ousts Kvitova for 1st quarterfinal appearance at US Open

Jessica Pegula eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 to get to her third major quarterfinal of 2022 and reach that round for the first time at Flushing Meadows. Play was held up for about 45 minutes at 1-1 in the first set while rain fell. There is a...
NFL
Alcaraz marks historic return to 4th round of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has become became the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1989 and '90 to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Opens. The 19-year-old Alcaraz knocked off Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Alcaraz was down...
TENNIS
Canada downs U.S. to capture 2nd straight gold medal at women's Worlds

Canada topped the United States 2-1 to win its second consecutive gold medal at the Women's World Hockey Championship in Denmark on Sunday. Brianne Jenner dazzled for the Canadians with a two-goal performance and was named player of the game. Her second tally of the middle frame ultimately stood as the game-winner:
HOCKEY

