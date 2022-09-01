Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage

Jacksonians it's your fault for continuing to Vote for Incompetent Unqualified Officials to office. Why? Skin Color we'll it's obvious you getting what you Voted for. And that's to continue Regression. Lights in the Interstates in West and South Jackson is completely out. No one picking up trash and garbage along highways and streets roads stopped being repaved all of a sudden. Who to Blame? Residents of Jackson!!
why are we paying for water thats no good. We're buying water to cook and drink and for hygiene. But the city of Jackson isn't giving back no money or even trying to credit the monthly bill. Help this make sense to me please.
unacceptable in America for people to have to live like that beyond a few days. I would not even shower in it. motel or stay with relatives elsewhere
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
