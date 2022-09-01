ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage

By Jason Hanna, Amir Vera, Nouran Salahieh
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Fontaine
4d ago

Jacksonians it's your fault for continuing to Vote for Incompetent Unqualified Officials to office. Why? Skin Color we'll it's obvious you getting what you Voted for. And that's to continue Regression. Lights in the Interstates in West and South Jackson is completely out. No one picking up trash and garbage along highways and streets roads stopped being repaved all of a sudden. Who to Blame? Residents of Jackson!!

4
Latonya Holloway
4d ago

why are we paying for water thats no good. We're buying water to cook and drink and for hygiene. But the city of Jackson isn't giving back no money or even trying to credit the monthly bill. Help this make sense to me please.

3
Danielle Golden
4d ago

unacceptable in America for people to have to live like that beyond a few days. I would not even shower in it. motel or stay with relatives elsewhere

3
 

The Week

There is not enough water to flush toilets, brush teeth in Mississippi's capital

Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, has been without reliable tap water for going on a week and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, says it's still too soon to know when potable water will be restored, CNN reports. The crisis, which escalated last Monday when pumps at the main water treatment plant failed during flooding, has left thousands of residents in the city of 180,000 without drinkable water, a safe way to brush their teeth, any way to cook, or even enough water to flush their toilets.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'What happened? How did we get here?': Governor on Jackson water emergency

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said a week of repairs at Jackson's water treatment plantrestored water pressure to residents. Reeves said the immediate concerns when the state took over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant were water quantity and water quality. Reeves said quantity has been accomplished. The next step is water quality, which begins with investigative testing.
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Travelers: Water crisis not good for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water woes have made headlines across the United States. WJTV 12 News asked travelers at the Jackson airport, as they arrived, about their perceptions on the water crisis. They said it’s not a good look for the city. “I think it looks bad. I think it looks like there’s […]
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
JACKSON, MS
UPI News

FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week. Meanwhile, many households were...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
JACKSON, MS
Inc.com

Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis Is Pushing Local Businesses to the Brink

For the past five weeks, Jeff Good has operated his three restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi under a boil water notice--that's if he's lucky enough to have water at all. On Monday, the faucets went dry and forced him to close for four days. On Friday morning, the water pressure returned and they were able to open in time for breakfast and lunch, but the headache is far from over.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Burn-off at water facility may cause flare into sky

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said most of the city should now have water pressure. A few remaining pockets in South Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure. They said total plant output at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has increased to 86 PSI, which is close to the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Friday Update: Where to Get Water, More Voices Weigh in on Jackson Crisis

Jackson resident Dorothy Mannie described her experience of obtaining bottled water that the Mississippi National Guard distributed at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 2, as a pleasant one. The capital city continues to reel from the consequences of the operational disruption that occurred at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Center on Monday, with many residents searching for means of acquiring clean water for home use.
JACKSON, MS
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Tunica Co. donates over 50,000 bottles of water to Jackson amid crisis

TUNICA COUNTY WATER DONATION TO JACKSON With the help of a number of local casinos and the sheriff's department, Tunica County donated 51,408 bottles of water to Hinds County and the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi. As Jackson undergoes a historic water crisis, Gold Strike Casino Resort, Fitz Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Tunica County Sheriff's Office all joined forces to help over 2,100 families in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
JACKSON, MS
