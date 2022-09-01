Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage

Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, has been without reliable tap water for going on a week and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, says it's still too soon to know when potable water will be restored, CNN reports. The crisis, which escalated last Monday when pumps at the main water treatment plant failed during flooding, has left thousands of residents in the city of 180,000 without drinkable water, a safe way to brush their teeth, any way to cook, or even enough water to flush their toilets.

JACKSON, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO