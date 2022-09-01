Avery Lorene Lucas, 25, of Norris City, IL and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois. She was born on June 15, 1997, in Evansville, IN the daughter of Larry Shane Gash and Angelia Camp. Avery worked at Kelly's Quickstop in Norris City, Illinois. She enjoyed music very much and loved going to concerts, festivals and listening to her favorite bands. Her favorite time, however, was spent with her son, Aris.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO