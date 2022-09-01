Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
ABC 4
Local artists and independent musicians showcase talent
Alex Millet, the founder of Honey Days Festival, joined the show. He spoke of the event, held on September 3 this year, and the amazing featured artists at the local art and music festival. Honey Days is an opportunity for local artists to show their work. Located at The Commonwealth...
ABC 4
Handmade prints and printmaking
Rachel Urban joined the show today, speaking about the art of handmade prints for the Honey Days Festival. The Honey Days Festival, being held on September 3 at the Commonwealth Room. Featuring several artists including Rachel, Honey Days is an art and music festival you won’t want to miss.
Sammy Hagar to grace Park City as special guest at Professor of Rock
PARK CITY, Utah — On October 29, the Eccles Center will be hosting Rock music legend Sammy Hagar as a special guest with Adam Reader. The exclusive event is part […]
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday
On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
Who invented the CTR ring? A brief history
The CTR ring has its roots in the Primary program. Now the ring has become a symbol for Latter-day Saints everywhere.
ABC 4
Where to get an all-natural boost before your Park City adventure
(Good Things Utah) Any good adventure requires a balanced body and mind. This all starts with a natural diet, giving our systems the nourishment needed to help us explore life to the fullest. And to visit all the stunning landscapes around Utah, there’s a need for proactive nutrition. Locals...
tvseriesfinale.com
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season Three Gets Premiere Date on Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for its third season next month. Bravo has revealed that new episodes of the reality series will start airing on September 28th. Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah are returning for the new season, and they...
davisjournal.com
The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street
Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
The ‘haunted’ mansion next to the Deseret News offices
The Devereaux House, first mansion in Salt Lake City, might have a historic past and a haunting present.
utahrealtygroup.com
2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109
Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
ksl.com
Boy saved from submerged truck is back on his feet — thanks to heroes and miracles
PARK CITY — Multiple people are calling it a miracle that a 9-year-old Utah boy is alive after he became trapped in a truck that slid into a reservoir. Three people who helped save the young Paxton Knight said they were not supposed to be there at that time, but inconveniences and bad weather changed their plans to put them in the "right place" to use their training and make a significant difference.
TODAY.com
BYU removed LGBTQ resource pamphlets from welcome bags for new students
Brigham Young University removed pamphlets with off-campus resources for LGBTQ students from welcome bags for incoming freshman in late August. Created by RaYnbow Collective, a non-profit that founder and BYU student Maddison Tenney says focuses on education and allyship for queer students, the pamphlets had information on weekly and monthly events available to LGBTQ students as well as lists of organizations in the area that could provide therapy, safe housing, mentorship and more. The RaYnbow Collective is not officially affiliated with the university.
draperjournal.com
Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more
“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruises through streets of downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a pit stop in Salt Lake City. The hotdog-shaped vehicle rode through downtown's streets during Labor Day weekend as many enjoyed the last weekend of summer with barbecues. The car's driver, also known as a hotdogger, said the...
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
kjzz.com
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
