ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Local artists and independent musicians showcase talent

Alex Millet, the founder of Honey Days Festival, joined the show. He spoke of the event, held on September 3 this year, and the amazing featured artists at the local art and music festival. Honey Days is an opportunity for local artists to show their work. Located at The Commonwealth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Handmade prints and printmaking

Rachel Urban joined the show today, speaking about the art of handmade prints for the Honey Days Festival. The Honey Days Festival, being held on September 3 at the Commonwealth Room. Featuring several artists including Rachel, Honey Days is an art and music festival you won’t want to miss.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Pyramid

RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday

On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
ABC4

Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Where to get an all-natural boost before your Park City adventure

(Good Things Utah) Any good adventure requires a balanced body and mind. This all starts with a natural diet, giving our systems the nourishment needed to help us explore life to the fullest. And to visit all the stunning landscapes around Utah, there’s a need for proactive nutrition. Locals...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Johnson
davisjournal.com

The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street

Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
KAYSVILLE, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109

Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
MILLCREEK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Pageant#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Princesses#Abc4#The Tea Party#Princess Tea Party Dinner#Participants#Princesspageant Org
ksl.com

Boy saved from submerged truck is back on his feet — thanks to heroes and miracles

PARK CITY — Multiple people are calling it a miracle that a 9-year-old Utah boy is alive after he became trapped in a truck that slid into a reservoir. Three people who helped save the young Paxton Knight said they were not supposed to be there at that time, but inconveniences and bad weather changed their plans to put them in the "right place" to use their training and make a significant difference.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TODAY.com

BYU removed LGBTQ resource pamphlets from welcome bags for new students

Brigham Young University removed pamphlets with off-campus resources for LGBTQ students from welcome bags for incoming freshman in late August. Created by RaYnbow Collective, a non-profit that founder and BYU student Maddison Tenney says focuses on education and allyship for queer students, the pamphlets had information on weekly and monthly events available to LGBTQ students as well as lists of organizations in the area that could provide therapy, safe housing, mentorship and more. The RaYnbow Collective is not officially affiliated with the university.
PROVO, UT
draperjournal.com

Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more

“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
DRAPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy