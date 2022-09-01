Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).

KAYSVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO