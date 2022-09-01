Read full article on original website
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Report: Trey Lance 'a little annoyed' after Jimmy Garoppolo decision
After seemingly endless summer trade chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the 30-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured contract one week ago to keep him in the Bay Area as a backup. According to reports, upon hearing the news, starting signal-caller Trey Lance wasn't thrilled. Lance was...
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
Video: Old Dominion fan gets trucked by Virginia Tech player while storming the field
For the second time in four years, FCS school Old Dominion managed to upset their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech, on Friday night. The 20-17 home victory sent Monarchs fans into a frenzy. They stormed the field — the first storming of the college season — to celebrate with the players. But the victory over a Power 5 team came at a cost for at least one Old Dominion fan.
Can Bears Defensive Additions Help Stop NFC North Rivals?
The Chicago Bears offseason was mostly quiet on adding players to their defense. However, the team made some moves in the NFL Draft to get several defensive players. They got defensive players Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson, and Elijah Hicks from the draft. But only Gordon and Brisker are...
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas
CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?" That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas. UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game. Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the...
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots
This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
Mitch Trubisky named Steelers captain, but does that mean he's starting?
When it comes to this year's NFL quarterback battles, the Pittsburgh Steelers have most teams beat. And the question of who will start under center in Week 1 got even more interesting when signal-caller Mitch Trubisky was named one of the team's captains on Monday -- even though it still isn't confirmed whether he is starting on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Detroit Lions re-signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle post drama
The Detroit Lions’ backup QB situation is a mess. The Detroit Lions are set with their starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the team has had a lot of questions about who would be Goff’s backup. Quarterback David Blough, a media darling figure in this year’s season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, was cut from the Lions’ first 53-man roster. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, who cut Kellen Mond.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status
The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
Packers must improve two positions to have success in 2022
The Green Bay Packers made their final roster cuts on August 30th. They have also signed players that had been released from the team to the practice squad in the last week. In the last three seasons Green Bay has made it to the NFC Championship Game., just falling short of making it to the Super Bowl.
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
LSU DL Maason Smith tears ACL during celebration after tackle for loss
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has unfortunately gone the way of Bill Gramatica. The Tigers' defensive tackle was injured during Sunday’s loss to Florida State when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle for loss and landed awkwardly on his left leg (video here). Julie Boudwin of Rivals reports...
Analysis: How Should Mariners Handle George Kirby, Logan Gilbert Down Stretch?
Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have had tremendous success to start their respective careers in Seattle. They are two of the best young starters MLB has to offer, but they currently find themselves in uncharted waters, seeing career highs in pitches thrown. For a Mariners team trying for their first...
