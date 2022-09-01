ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit

The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting

The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Brewers

Comments / 0

Community Policy