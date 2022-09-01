ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Russian Services Sector Slips Back Into Contraction in August -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's service sector inched back into contraction in August, with broadly unchanged levels of output, a business survey showed on Monday, as consumer demand waned and firms reduced workforce numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in August, down from 54.7 in July...
US News and World Report

Turkey's Annual Inflation Passes 80% After Interest Rate Cut

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, according to official data on Monday, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 80.21% from a year earlier, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry

(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report

Taiwan's ProLogium Seeks European Site for $8bln Battery Plant

(Reuters) - Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co has shortlisted four European countries - France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom - for an $8 billion solid-state lithium battery plant, consulting firm Accuracy said on Monday. ProLogium has appointed Accuracy to find a location for the plant, which should have...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Nuclear Plant Disconnected by Shelling After UN Watchdog Exits-Energoatom

KYIV (Reuters) -The final working reactor at the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from Ukraine's grid on Monday after Russian shelling disrupted power lines, state nuclear company Energoatom said. The imperilled six-reactor facility in southern Ukraine, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was captured by...
US News and World Report

Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
US News and World Report

Earthquake in China's Sichuan Kills More Than 40, Shakes Provincial Capital

BEIJING (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 40 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces. Forty-six people were killed in the quake, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on...
US News and World Report

Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister

LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
US News and World Report

Israel Aerospace Gets Drone Jamming Deal From Asian Country

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it received a deal to supply systems that jam communications and navigation in drones to an unnamed country in Asia. Terms of the contract, which comprised several dozens of mobile systems, were not disclosed. IAI said the use of...
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
US News and World Report

New Zealand Announces Space Policy Review and New Space Strategy

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Monday it would be reviewing the country's space policy and launching an aerospace strategy as part of an effort to grow the sector. New Zealand has a small but growing space industry, which produced estimated revenue of NZ$1.75 billion ($1.06 billion) in...
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands Says Australia, NZ Exempt From Navy Ship Moratorium

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Navy vessels from Australia and New Zealand will be exempt from a temporary ban on foreign ships entering the ports of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific island nation's prime minister told parliament on Monday. Foreign military vessels responding to a request for assistance from the Solomon Islands...
US News and World Report

Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report

Former Tata Sons Chair Cyrus Mistry Dies in Road Accident

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident near financial capital Mumbai on Sunday, Indian police said. Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016,...
US News and World Report

Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report

Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak Death Toll Rises to 685 - Health Ministry

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's measles outbreak has so far claimed 685 lives, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday, more than four times the cases reported almost a fortnight ago even as a nationwide vaccination program continues. "Zimbabwe had 6,034 confirmed cases, including 4,266 and 685 deaths," the ministry said...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
US News and World Report

Private Cessna Aircraft Crashes off Coast of Latvia

VILNIUS (Reuters) - A private Cessna plane crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday evening, Sweden's rescue service said, after NATO scrambled jets to follow its erratic course. The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft was flying from Jerez in southern Spain, from where it took off at 1256 GMT without...
US News and World Report

Polish Central Bank Governor to Hold Press Conference on Thursday

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday. The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
