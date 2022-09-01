A warm cup of tea seems to heal the soul - and it's possibly good for your body, too. Drinking two or more cups of black tea a day is associated with a lower risk of death from all causes, according to a new study. The study found that people who drank multiple cups of tea a day were less likely to die from heart disease and stroke. The research also found that there was no significant reduction in health benefits for those who added milk or sugar. That doesn't mean it's the healthiest way to drink tea, and experts encourage limiting sugar and saturated fats like those in milk. Although it's hard to say for sure why black tea might be so beneficial, researchers note some potential reasons. "Tea is rich in bioactive compounds that have the potential to decrease oxidated stress and inflammation," Maki Inoue-Choi, lead study author and epidemiologist at the National Cancer Institute. Those bioactive compounds may protect against health conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO