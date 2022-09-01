Read full article on original website
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit
For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight). With the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet in...
Drinking Black Tea Everyday May Affect Your Longevity
A warm cup of tea seems to heal the soul - and it's possibly good for your body, too. Drinking two or more cups of black tea a day is associated with a lower risk of death from all causes, according to a new study. The study found that people who drank multiple cups of tea a day were less likely to die from heart disease and stroke. The research also found that there was no significant reduction in health benefits for those who added milk or sugar. That doesn't mean it's the healthiest way to drink tea, and experts encourage limiting sugar and saturated fats like those in milk. Although it's hard to say for sure why black tea might be so beneficial, researchers note some potential reasons. "Tea is rich in bioactive compounds that have the potential to decrease oxidated stress and inflammation," Maki Inoue-Choi, lead study author and epidemiologist at the National Cancer Institute. Those bioactive compounds may protect against health conditions such as cancer and heart disease.
These extraordinary views will leave your jaw on the floor
Some views are worth going the extra mile for – but have you got the mettle for these spectacular vistas? It might mean braving a glass-bottomed bridge or soaring above snow-crowned peaks in a paraglider, but from New Zealand to Nepal, we've picked the planet's best views for thrill-seekers. Remember to check national and local travel restrictions, plus individual attractions' websites for opening times and any COVID-19 protocols before visiting.
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero
When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
Keep watch on the aches and pains that come with aging
As we age, we all have a general sense that we’re going to slow down. We know that we’re susceptible to more diseases and conditions than young people. This shouldn’t be a surprise as we’ve been around old people throughout our lives. So why does it seem that since I turned 60, I feel like I’m falling apart?
What It Really Means When Your Foot Itches
An itchy foot can be maddening. It's one of those hard-to-reach places that's often barricaded behind our socks and shoes, making it almost impossible to scratch. While an itchy foot can sometimes stem from a health condition, other times, that itchiness may be a product of external factors. For example, according to Buoy Health, a case of itchy feet can often be attributed to pests, such as mosquitoes, bed bugs, or mites.
