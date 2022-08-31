Read full article on original website
Daniel Christopher Applegate
Mr. Daniel Christopher Applegate, 63, of Stacee Trail, Mocksville, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 13, 1958 to the late Brutus and Jean Applegate. Daniel was a member of Heavenbound Full Gospel Church in Mocksville and loved going to church. He enjoyed participating in the reading on Wednesday nights. He also enjoyed attending the Carolina Senior Care in Lexington and loved his dog, “Cookie”. He was loved very much by all his family.
Linda Dale Mills Penland
Mrs. Linda Dale Mills Penland, 72, of Mocksville, formerly of Aviemore Village in Clyde, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born on May 18, 1950, in Haywood County to the late Kineth Ray and Ruby Lee Reynolds Mills. Mrs. Penland...
Lance Harding Jordan
Mr. Lance Harding Jordan, 79, of Eatons Church Road, Mocksville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on Feb. 25, 1943 in Davie County to the late Joseph Harding and Pauline Lester Owings Jordan. Mr. Jordan was a former member of William R. Davie Fire...
Across the county: All three middle schools open big in different sports
Middle school sports are in full swing in Davie County, and plenty of games are on the schedule for this week. Scroll down to see who plays where. The Ellis football team picked up where it left off from 8-0 perfection in 2021, thumping North Davie 40-6 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 31.
After gritty Friday night win, Davie focuses on home CPC opener Sept. 16
When in doubt, Davie’s football team had a big-time bailout – throw it to Brodie Smith and let him operate. After only managing three catches and zero touchdowns in the first two games, Smith found his groove in front of a packed house Friday at North Davidson. The senior had one of the most impressive receiver games that you’ll see – 10 catches for 192 yards, with three tiebreaking TDs – to lead the War Eagles to a heart-pounding 28-21 victory.
Mary Katherine ‘Kat’ Matthews
Mary Katherine (Kat) Matthews, 84, of East Bend passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the skilled nursing facility at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born Nov. 13, 1937 in Davie County to the late Thomas Washington Kiger and Gladys Seats Kiger. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Jerry Gray Wood; daughter, Vickie South Baity; sisters, Bessie Boggs, Linda Harrison, and Barbara Allen; brother, Henry Kiger; and step-grandson, Brandon Shore.
Newcomers joining favorites at Saturday’s CBC Bluegrass Festival
Two favorites – The Kruger Brothers and the Junior Sisk Band – are returning for the Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, set for Saturday at the camp just outside of Mocksville. Artists making their first appearance at the festival will include the award-winning young bluegrasser Carley Arrowood and...
Want to be an engineer or mechanic? Foundation has a scholarship for you
This is the 10th in a series highlighting the people and organizations behind the named scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. “We believe young people need to know something about the people for whom their scholarships are named. Hopefully, they will feel even more motivated to succeed,” said Jane Simpson, foundation president and CEO.
