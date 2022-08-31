When in doubt, Davie’s football team had a big-time bailout – throw it to Brodie Smith and let him operate. After only managing three catches and zero touchdowns in the first two games, Smith found his groove in front of a packed house Friday at North Davidson. The senior had one of the most impressive receiver games that you’ll see – 10 catches for 192 yards, with three tiebreaking TDs – to lead the War Eagles to a heart-pounding 28-21 victory.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO