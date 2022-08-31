Read full article on original website
St. Paul Football: Cards rally for first win of season.
Zane Barta rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Paul to a comeback 38-35 win at San Antonio TMI on Friday. TMI was ahead 35-14 at halftime, St Paul outscored TMI 16-0 in the third and then scored early in the fourth quarter for the win. TMI...
Yoakum Football: Bulldogs in Cameron Yoe for second straight road gam
The Yoakum Bulldogs are on the road for the second straight week and head up north to Cameron Yoe. Yoakum is looking to even its season record after a close game at Industrial where it fell short 25-20. Yoe won its opener, a 71-35 rout of Lago Vista. Yoe gained...
Yoakum Football: Industrial nicks Yoakum 25-20
The Yoakum Bulldogs and Industrial Cobras opened their respective 2022 football campaigns in Vanderbilt Friday night. The Bulldogs kicked off to start the game and Industrial began its opening drive at their own 32 yard line making it down to the Bulldogs 27. They could not sustain the drive though and finally were turned away by Tyuan Garza who rushed in and came away with the first of his three sacks on the night.
Oil tank battery fire north of Hallettsville
US 77 is now open. There remains a few emergency Personel on scene. Please use caution in the area. Those in the immediate area may resume normal activity.
