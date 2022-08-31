ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner, TX

St. Paul Football: Cards rally for first win of season.

Zane Barta rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Paul to a comeback 38-35 win at San Antonio TMI on Friday. TMI was ahead 35-14 at halftime, St Paul outscored TMI 16-0 in the third and then scored early in the fourth quarter for the win. TMI...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yoakum Football: Industrial nicks Yoakum 25-20

The Yoakum Bulldogs and Industrial Cobras opened their respective 2022 football campaigns in Vanderbilt Friday night. The Bulldogs kicked off to start the game and Industrial began its opening drive at their own 32 yard line making it down to the Bulldogs 27. They could not sustain the drive though and finally were turned away by Tyuan Garza who rushed in and came away with the first of his three sacks on the night.
YOAKUM, TX

