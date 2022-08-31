The Yoakum Bulldogs and Industrial Cobras opened their respective 2022 football campaigns in Vanderbilt Friday night. The Bulldogs kicked off to start the game and Industrial began its opening drive at their own 32 yard line making it down to the Bulldogs 27. They could not sustain the drive though and finally were turned away by Tyuan Garza who rushed in and came away with the first of his three sacks on the night.

YOAKUM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO