Internal spending concerns prevent PSG budget vote from passing

Members of Purdue Student Government listen to a presentation about student life from Vice Provost Beth McCuskey. Sara White | Staff Photographer

In a meeting mired in procedural difficulties, Purdue Student Government failed to pass its 2022-23 budget and approved the creation of a new small-grant coordinator position in its inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

The 2022-23 budget was brought to the floor Wednesday evening. PSG allocated $5,000 to the fall retreat, an event where multiple student organizations meet and participate in seminars and networking opportunities. PSG President Andrew Jensen said PSG was now contractually obligated to pay to attend the event. Money was also reallocated to fund the small grants program.

The $5,000 became the sticking point that would cause the budget resolution to fail. Senators raised questions about the transparency of PSG, mainly because many senators were not aware of the expenditure until that same meeting.

“(PSG and other organizations) usually have fall retreat every year, but the last few years because of COVID they’ve had to be on campus and at meetings,” PSG Press Secretary Evan Chrise said. “So it’s going to be a little bit more of a networking thing with different groups.”

There was uncertainty about this part of the budget before the meeting. “I’m not entirely sure why (the senate) wasn’t informed beforehand,” Chrise said afterward.

Some senators expressed a desire to lower the amount of money being spent on a fall retreat because of lack of prior knowledge.

“Just to be clear, we are contractually obligated to pay for 112 people before the senate has even agreed to it,” President Pro-Tempore Eleanor Diddona said.

Jensen added the decision was made over the summer through a cabinet vote.

However, senator Syndey Terrell saw things differently.

“My main concern was the amount of money that was allocated for the spending of retreats because it was $9,000 over what we allocated last year,” Terrell said after the meeting. “Especially after finding out that 5,000 of that had already been committed without the senate even seeing any form of the budget.”

On the July cabinet vote, Terrell said she also had concerns.

“I understand that it was a decision that the administration made over the summer, however they can’t spend money without the senate’s approval as it's in the constitution,” Terrell said.

When asked when was the first time the Senate had learned of the proposal, Terrell said the Senate had not learned until today’s meeting.

Terrell proposed an amendment to reduce the budget allocated to internal spending by $3,000 and to be reallocated to different senate committee funds.

“I reallocated the funds to committees that in my opinion will have a greater impact on the student body.” Terrell said. “We did (the committees of) diversity, equality and inclusion, sustainability, governmental affairs and relations, as well as all the Senate standing committees.”

Overall, PSG has $110,529 in its 2022-2023 budget. While most of that budget is being spent on events and programs, a portion of it is able to be used by members of PSG for internal expenses like dinners and networking events like the fall retreat, according to PSG advisor Martia King. PSG set a cap for their internal spending to be at $19,000 for the entire year.

“Last year, the total allotment (for internal expenses) was $10,000. This year the total allotment was $19,000, and $5,000 of that money is going to the fall retreat,” Terrell said.

Terrell said $5,000 for one event seemed like “a bit much” considering the senate “had no choice,” and the spending “was mandatory.”

After several issues with senate procedure arose, and Vice President Izzy Weber having stopped multiple times in order to have parliamentary procedure clarified, the amendment to reduce the budget allocated for events finally passed.

Another senator expressed her disappointment with the budget before introducing another amendment to the bill.

“I would like to express my personal disappointment with the budget,” senator Claire Bohman said. “We felt that with money having been committed that we were kind of forced into that position.”

Bohman then proposed an amendment to make the budget fully public to all Purdue students.

“PSG and Purdue as a whole needs to have more accountability and I think it’s an amazing first step to actually show accountability through our own organization,” Bohman said.

She added that PSG would do more than just “put all the information on the website with no context.”

The discussion then became focused on the logistics of updating the budget, with another amendment being proposed to update the budget quarterly. While most were in agreement there were some more hesitant of the idea.

“I’d just like to advise that whatever we put out there could be put out of context,” Jensen said. “Understand that you are opening a potential can of worms.”

Chrise said there are a lot of times when there's a disagreement or something happens on PSG, people on Reddit will make comments about it and not really know the full story and just kind of run with it.

“It can be kind of (disconcerting) for us as PSG members because we are doing what we think is best for the student body and then to see students talk about it like that kind of bothers us a little bit,” he said.

Following more discussions on the procedure of the meeting, the amendment to the amendment was passed. The amendment now states the overall budget would be visible on the PSG website and will be updated quarterly, which passed with 23 in favor and one against.

Despite the passage of the amendments, both pro-tempores voted against the bill. The budget proposal failed with two in favor, six against while 16 abstained. This means PSG will not have a budget until it votes on a new budget proposal in two weeks in its next meeting.

“Even if the budget had passed it would still require two readings,” Chrise said.

On the parliamentary issues seen throughout the meeting Chrise said, it’s a very common thing for the first meeting of the year. Our vice president is new as well, so obviously, there's going to be some growing pains there. But I think the best way to learn is by trial and error.”

Chrise added that the new parliamentarian appointed later in the meeting will be a big help as well.

PSG senators then approved the appointments of several members of Jensen’s cabinet as well as new parliamentarian Julia Hamblen.