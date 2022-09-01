Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur.
HILLBILLY'S FAVORITE GUNS, IDAHO HIGH COUNTRY GROUSE HUNTING, MODERN MOUNTAIN MAN? FAMILY HISTORY (Video)
Today on The Crick Bottom ol' Hillbilly is on The Mountain doing a little grouse hunting exploring and of course always some story telling. Take a LQQK at Some of our Treasures we have found in These Idaho Mountains Make sure and stop in at our other Channel ...
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations.
Rebecca's Private Idaho draws top cyclists
Top cyclists are drawn to Sun valley every year to participate in one of the most unique cycling events in the state. Rebecca's Private Idaho is a four-day long gravel road race through the mountains that was started ten years ago, but it's drawing more racers than ever before.
Idaho National Guard announces Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Air Show
GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Guard is hosting Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Airshow Aug. 26-27, 2023 on Gowen Field. The event is free and open to the public and will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration team.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Puget Sound floatplane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 4: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)
Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho through the holiday weekend. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality in the Treasure Valley did deteriorate today, for most of the valley the AQI is in the yellow, or "moderate" ...
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
Kansas' Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block"...
