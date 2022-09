OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University women's volleyball team beat Northern Arizona University (25-23, 25-17,25-15) on Saturday inside Lockhart Arena in Orem. UVU (3-3) had a season-high .349 hitting percentage in the match and featured 49 kills against NAU (1-4). Tori Dorius led the way with 14 kills, with eight coming in the third set, on her way to being named the tournament's MVP.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO