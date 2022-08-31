ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Calls to Kansas Suicide Crisis Hotline Increase After Launch of 988 Number

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Calls to Kansas suicide crisis hotlines are up following the launch of a three-digit 988 hotline. The Johnson County Mental Health Center is one of three centers that answer 988 calls in the state. It’s seen more than a 20% increase in calls since the new number launched in mid-July.
Aging Expert Urge Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research shows that end-of-life conversations...
It’s Almost Fair Time, Check Out Tips for the Best Experience

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In preparing for the upcoming Kansas State Fair, here are some tips for the best experience. Buy your gate tickets in advance. Save 30% when you buy tickets online, at the State Fair ticket office, or at any Kansas Dillons Store through Thursday, Sept. 8. Get...
New COVID-19 Vaccines Expected in Kansas this Month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine doses to protect people from Omicron variants are expected to come to Kansas later this month. A CDC advisory committee signed off on the shots Thursday but are still pending final approval. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says nearly 75,000 doses of the reformulated shots are expected to come to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

