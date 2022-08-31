ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Clarks at Kickoff Ribfest; Jergel’s Hosts Justin Fabus; Gene the Werewolf at South Park (Fri., 9/1/22)

 4 days ago
wtae.com

Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

'Night of the Living Dead' display to be added to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village

The latest addition to the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village will have a “Night of the Living Dead” theme. The addition being unveiled later this month is a replica of the Evans City Cemetery chapel featured in the iconic zombie movie made in Western Pennsylvania. It was where the opening scene in which things go terribly wrong for characters Barbara and Johnny was filmed.
CARNEGIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nurses of color to be honored at local ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to honor local nurses of color.They'll be recognized at the annual Bold, Black, and Beautiful Nurses of Excellence Croc Ball. It's happening at Slate on Penn Avenue this evening from 7 PM until 11 PM.The goal is to recognize the importance of black nurses in the healthcare industry and their sacrifices during the pandemic.Proceeds benefit the Calvin W. Richardson Scholarship for nursing students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Responsibilities include developing and scheduling digital content (emails, social media, web, and app), managing the playbill and other print projects, assisting in writing and distributing press releases, and more. Salary is $40,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Ohiopyle for Whitewater, Hiking, and Historical Fun (Tues., 9/6/22)

Ohiopyle State Park, southeast of Pittsburgh, is wild and scenic. In the 1800s the area drew city dwellers who’d come just to stroll and enjoy the beauties of nature. That pastime is still popular, along with more activities today—notably, white water boating on the Youghiogheny River, which snakes through valleys and gorges here. Within the parkland, two stretches of river offer different experiences. The so-called Middle Yough, which runs from upstream into the town of Ohiopyle, is the gentler ride: a mix of fast-moving flat water and moderate (“Class I and II”) rapids. Kayakers and standup paddleboarders who first have mastered steering on calm water often use this stretch to learn the game of zipping through chutes and dips without mucho upsets. The Lower Yough, from Ohiopyle down, has the bigger, bouncier rapids. Expert kayakers love it, as do visitors who take the guided raft trips, paddling in (relatively) stable soft rafts with guides who know the way. Major outfitters, alphabetically, are: Laurel Highlands River Tours, Ohiopyle Trading Post, White Water Adventurers, and Wilderness Voyageurs.
OHIOPYLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars resident wins 2K race with son in stroller

Olivia Murphy showed up for the Butler Road Race’s 2K field content to being part of the event. Winning was not on her mind until just before runners took off. “I was standing there, waiting for the race to start and thought to myself, ‘Let’s go for it!’”
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)

Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival

As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok! It's all thanks to their friend George. George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home. At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds. Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room. Once they realized how...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Creams (Sun., 9/4/22)

Commercial Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Cream and Food Places. Drive-in movie theaters and drive-up restaurants have seen a true renaissance in recent years. Two in those categories that are very well known are Moon Township’s Dependable Drive-In and Jerry’s Curb Service in Bridgewater, Beaver County. Other good drive-ups are Page Dairy Mart (4112 E. Carson St., Becks Run) and Glen’s Custard in Springdale (original location) and Lower Burrell. Local ice cream chain gone international, Bruster’s, has 12 locations in the Pittsburgh area including the original location in Bridgewater. Other drive-in movie screens in the region include: Riverside (Vandergrift), Evergreen (Mt. Pleasant), Brownsville (Grindstone), and Starlight (Butler). So “head out on the highway looking for adventure.” (R.H.)
BRIDGEWATER, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Classic car show in Mt. Lebanon

Nearly 200 antique and high-performance vehicles were on display July 10 for the 26th Mt. Lebanon Classic Car Show and Street Festival. The event brought out car enthusiasts and families alike on a sun-drenched afternoon. Several blocks of Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon’s main business district were closed for the car show and festival, along with a block party later in the day. Proceeds from the classic car show benefited the Mt. Police Department’s youth programs.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

