The Clarks at Kickoff Ribfest; Jergel’s Hosts Justin Fabus; Gene the Werewolf at South Park (Fri., 9/1/22)

wtae.com
Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events
PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
'Night of the Living Dead' display to be added to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village
The latest addition to the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village will have a “Night of the Living Dead” theme. The addition being unveiled later this month is a replica of the Evans City Cemetery chapel featured in the iconic zombie movie made in Western Pennsylvania. It was where the opening scene in which things go terribly wrong for characters Barbara and Johnny was filmed.
Pittsburgh's Rib Fest getting off to smoking hot start after Backyard Brawl brings in record fans
Pittsburgh’s annual Kickoff and Rib Festival has been running on the North Shore for more than 30 years and some longtime vendors say this year’s opening day on Thursday brought the biggest crowds they had ever seen. It helped that tens of thousands of football fans flooded the...
Nurses of color to be honored at local ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to honor local nurses of color.They'll be recognized at the annual Bold, Black, and Beautiful Nurses of Excellence Croc Ball. It's happening at Slate on Penn Avenue this evening from 7 PM until 11 PM.The goal is to recognize the importance of black nurses in the healthcare industry and their sacrifices during the pandemic.Proceeds benefit the Calvin W. Richardson Scholarship for nursing students.
Business in Pittsburgh’s Strip District giving away free ice cream on Labor Day
PITTSBURGH — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is giving away free ice cream to celebrate Labor Day. The business will offer free scoops to unionized workers if they show their union cards at the counter. Free ice cream will be offered from 1-9 p.m....
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival serving food over holiday weekend, organizer hopes to end violence
PITTSBURGH — The annual Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival is serving up food downtown all weekend. Dance classes and local music were also held during the festival on Saturday. William Marshall, the event’s founder, said the event is a way to honor black food in Pittsburgh and to bring some peace to the community.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more
Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Responsibilities include developing and scheduling digital content (emails, social media, web, and app), managing the playbill and other print projects, assisting in writing and distributing press releases, and more. Salary is $40,000.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Ohiopyle for Whitewater, Hiking, and Historical Fun (Tues., 9/6/22)
Ohiopyle State Park, southeast of Pittsburgh, is wild and scenic. In the 1800s the area drew city dwellers who’d come just to stroll and enjoy the beauties of nature. That pastime is still popular, along with more activities today—notably, white water boating on the Youghiogheny River, which snakes through valleys and gorges here. Within the parkland, two stretches of river offer different experiences. The so-called Middle Yough, which runs from upstream into the town of Ohiopyle, is the gentler ride: a mix of fast-moving flat water and moderate (“Class I and II”) rapids. Kayakers and standup paddleboarders who first have mastered steering on calm water often use this stretch to learn the game of zipping through chutes and dips without mucho upsets. The Lower Yough, from Ohiopyle down, has the bigger, bouncier rapids. Expert kayakers love it, as do visitors who take the guided raft trips, paddling in (relatively) stable soft rafts with guides who know the way. Major outfitters, alphabetically, are: Laurel Highlands River Tours, Ohiopyle Trading Post, White Water Adventurers, and Wilderness Voyageurs.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars resident wins 2K race with son in stroller
Olivia Murphy showed up for the Butler Road Race’s 2K field content to being part of the event. Winning was not on her mind until just before runners took off. “I was standing there, waiting for the race to start and thought to myself, ‘Let’s go for it!’”
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)
Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
WBOY
Two WVU fans got stranded in Pittsburgh. John Flowers came to the rescue
Imagine this nightmare scenario: after your favorite team loses to its most hated rival in heartbreaking fashion, you leave the stadium to get to your hotel. Only, there’s no way to get to your hotel. That’s what happened to WVU fan Michael Angelucci, who posted about his experience on...
'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok! It's all thanks to their friend George. George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home. At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds. Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room. Once they realized how...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Creams (Sun., 9/4/22)
Commercial Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Cream and Food Places. Drive-in movie theaters and drive-up restaurants have seen a true renaissance in recent years. Two in those categories that are very well known are Moon Township’s Dependable Drive-In and Jerry’s Curb Service in Bridgewater, Beaver County. Other good drive-ups are Page Dairy Mart (4112 E. Carson St., Becks Run) and Glen’s Custard in Springdale (original location) and Lower Burrell. Local ice cream chain gone international, Bruster’s, has 12 locations in the Pittsburgh area including the original location in Bridgewater. Other drive-in movie screens in the region include: Riverside (Vandergrift), Evergreen (Mt. Pleasant), Brownsville (Grindstone), and Starlight (Butler). So “head out on the highway looking for adventure.” (R.H.)
Firefighters called to Kane Regional Hospital due to faulty air handling unit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Classic car show in Mt. Lebanon
Nearly 200 antique and high-performance vehicles were on display July 10 for the 26th Mt. Lebanon Classic Car Show and Street Festival. The event brought out car enthusiasts and families alike on a sun-drenched afternoon. Several blocks of Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon’s main business district were closed for the car show and festival, along with a block party later in the day. Proceeds from the classic car show benefited the Mt. Police Department’s youth programs.
Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour
Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
