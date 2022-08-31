NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Wright scored a program record six touchdowns throwing for 245 yards and running for 84 more as Vanderbilt beat Elon 42-31 Saturday night. “We love that he's on our side,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "As he goes, we go on offense. I thought there were times where he was magnificent.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO