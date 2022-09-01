Read full article on original website
Joan Lunden to speak at Kettering Health's 20th Ribbon of Hope luncheon
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) -- Longtime Good Morning America host Joan Lunden will share her personal journey with breast cancer at Kettering Health's 20th Ribbon of Hope Luncheon on Friday, October 14. The event will feature health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, and an opportunity to support the women’s wellness fund....
Flooding kicks off Labor Day forecast
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Localized flooding will be possible with slow moving storms this morning. Expect heavy rainfall through the morning with a chance for more storms this afternoon. We start out in the lower 70s and reach back to the upper 70s this afternoon with very humid conditions. A...
1 man dead after bar shooting in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police were dispatched following reports of a man being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday morning. Police arrived at Arena Bar and Grill on the 4500 block of Salem Avenue at about 2 a.m., to find a man on the ground in the parking lot, according to a release by Trotwood Police Department. The man was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in Ohio, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The body of a missing 4-year-old girl has been found in Ohio, according to authorities. The Columbus Division of Police said Ester Mutivito's remains were discovered in a retention pond near an apartment complex on Saturday. Police said she was last seen alive the day...
Tractor and trailer crashes on I-75 cause delays for motorists
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic lanes are back open on Interstate 75 in Dayton after two different crashes involving semi trucks caused delays and closures for several hours on Saturday. The first accident happened just about 9:30 a.m. near Stanley Avenue. The truck jackknifed and ended up against a wall...
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
Experts predict Labor Day travel to reach pre-pandemic levels on highways and airlines
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Labor Day holiday travel has begun, and millions of travelers are looking to get away this weekend. This weekend, there will be a spike in traffic on the roads and on the planes as people travel across Ohio. Experts predict that holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels.
Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
