Be warned: Splatoon 3 has leaked a week early and there’s spoilers everywhere
Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media. The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering...
Dota 2’s 2022 TI11 prize pool surpasses $7 million, trails TI9 and TI10 in early totals
The International 2022 prize pool has officially surpassed the $7 million mark in just over 24 hours since the release of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, but that figure and timeframe don’t tell the full story. While reaching that milestone in barely a day is impressive, the fact...
No more Kimiko mains: ’Fox Girl’ hero leak is a fake, Overwatch 2 devs confirm
Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Blizzard’s 6v6 hero-focused shooter, is just over the horizon and leaks and rumors have been sprouting up left, right, and center about the 2022 title. In particular, rumored hero “Fox Girl” Kimiko has spread like wildfire. New characters are by...
How to play Crypto in Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile is turning out to be one of the best battle royale games featuring a vast array of characters and unique abilities. While some of the Legends are common between the mobile and PC/console versions, a few exclusive characters are only available in the mobile game. Apart from that, most of the game’s mechanics are identical to their PC counterparts. New Legends are introduced every season in Apex Legends Mobile. You need to understand how their abilities work to master these characters.
Mysterious scrapped Zelda game concept for the Wii is finally revealed
There has been chatter about a scrapped Legend of Zelda project since 2008, but more about this mysterious game has been revealed in a recent video by Did You Know Gaming. After Retro Studios released Metroid Prime 3, the gaming studio announced a possible Zelda game for the Wii. Fans were immediately curious about this possibility, wondering if the game would have a western spin since the studio is in Texas. But years went by with no official announcements.
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
Ubisoft sparks early The Division Heartland hype after new listing reveals its “coming soon”
Ubisoft has accidentally listed the upcoming The Division Heartland title as “coming soon,” stirring up unrest amongst the gaming community. Ubisoft Forward is close at hand, with exciting news and details regarding beloved titles, and upcoming games. The event is slated to start on Saturday, Sept. 10, but may have accidentally just started early, as Ubisoft listed the title’s release date as “coming soon.”
Future’s Market in League of Legends: What is it and how to use it properly
Picking the best League of Legends meta champions may not always be enough to secure a win. After locking in their champions, players will need to choose the most optimized Runes for their role and playstyle. There are five Rune paths in League and even more options when players pick...
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
The black goo from Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 teaser is showing up on the island
There are just over two weeks until the start of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, and it looks spookier than ever. According to different leaks, it looks like there will be some form of dark goo that will show up around the island. As it turns out, this goo might have already started appearing in places like Spawn Island.
The Callisto Protocol studio founder removes tweet allegedly promoting crunch culture
CEO and founder of Striking Distance Studios, the development studio currently working on The Callisto Protocol, swiftly removed a recent Tweet promoting crunch culture in the gaming industry after facing backlash. Crunch culture is a concept that exists across various production spheres, though it is particularly discussed as it pertains...
Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained
Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
Illumination’s Mario movie reportedly has a name
Illumination Entertainment first announced a Mario movie a few years ago. Although we’ve been shivering with excitement for a few years now, we’ve learned little to no details regarding the movie. The most recent news we heard regarding the Mario movie is its release date being pushed again, with the latest date being the beginning of 2023.
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
All new Arcanas and skins in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
The countdown to The International 2022 has started and Valve released the first part of the 2022 battle pass. Packed with Arcanas, Personas, and Immortal Items, this year’s battle pass is looking to enhance the Dota experience of players both before The International and after the Aegis is lifted.
