What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?

Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas

It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas

Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out

When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
Ask Texas – Would You Sign a ‘Cheating Document’ If Your Spouse Wanted You To?

Buzz Question - Yep, it happened. A woman on TikTok recently announced that her fiancé just signed a "notarized legal document" . . . promising to PAY her bills if he cheats on her. Bam! It has gone viral and peeps are chiming in on whether they would do it. Would you sign it? It's a legalized document and says that if he cheats on her.. he has to pay her bills! Crazy? Smart?
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
