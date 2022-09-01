Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Seattle Sounders host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action
Houston Dynamo (8-15-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-15-3, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -166, Houston +406, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo meet in Western Conference play. The Sounders are 8-10-3 against...
FOX Sports
New England Revolution host New York City FC in Eastern Conference play
New York City FC (13-9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +117, NYCFC +196, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host New York City FC in conference action. The Revolution...
LAFC look to end unusual skid against Real Salt Lake
Los Angeles FC aim to break out of a stunning three-match losing streak when they host Real Salt Lake on
MLS・
FOX Sports
USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up
In their first match since qualifying for both the 2023 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Olympics in July, the top-ranked United States women’s national team beat Nigeria 4-0 Saturday in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Forward Sophia Smith scored her eighth and ninth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer
USWNT cruised to a dominating 4-0 victory against Nigeria, with goals from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan in the 14th, 25th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. Sophia Smith continues her impressive form as USWNT looks to defeat Nigeria again in their next international friendly.
FOX Sports
Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves
Miami Marlins (55-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols reaches 695 HRs in Cardinals' win vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run pinch-hit shot off of reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A future Hall of...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Team Penske sweeps Portland qualifying in IndyCar title race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and...
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
FOX Sports
Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL
It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
FOX Sports
Cardinals look to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals
Washington Nationals (47-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (79-55, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -263, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis...
Comments / 0