Houston, TX

FOX Sports

New England Revolution host New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

New York City FC (13-9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +117, NYCFC +196, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host New York City FC in conference action. The Revolution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Richter scores 1st goal after tumor treatment, Hertha wins

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Richter scored his first goal since recovering from treatment for a testicular tumor to seal Hertha Berlin’s first win of the season as it beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Richter had made his first appearance, since undergoing treatment, in last weekend’s...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Just Fontaine scores 13 goals

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Just Fontaine's record-setting scoring run. It’s hard to process, really. How could...
FIFA
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
FOX Sports

USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up

In their first match since qualifying for both the 2023 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Olympics in July, the top-ranked United States women’s national team beat Nigeria 4-0 Saturday in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Forward Sophia Smith scored her eighth and ninth...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Sebastian Ferreira
Griffin Dorsey
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

