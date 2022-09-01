BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO