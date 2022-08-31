Read full article on original website
Spurs Women Preseason Recap: 12 things we learned
Well folks, Tottenham Hotspur Women’s preseason is over, and Manchester United is right around the corner. There’s only a limited amount of information available from watching half-fit players play in odd conditions against unfamiliar teams in new configurations. I personally still have nightmares about signing Tanguy Ndombele and Gio Lo Celso, winning the Audi cup, and then playing a run of football so terrible it ended in Pochettino leaving the club. That said, I do have some takes about Spurs Women.
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Antony debut goal and Rashford brace seals win over Gunners
Manchester United took a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, massively lifting the vibes at the club and breaking in their new signing in the grand manner. It was a testy fixture, but a statement win for Erik ten Hag’s men as they look to build on improving form.
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
Colin- There is something there with Marcus Rashford at CF. So much of Marcus Rashford’s career has been hindered by uncertainty and inconsistency in his development. He’s swapped largely between the left wing and striker, sometimes playing on the right, and while he’s had really good stretches of form he hasn’t really left us with clear answers about where he can contribute best on a consistent basis.
Fan Focus: Middlesbrough fan Phil says “it’s hard not to love” ex-Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore!
Matthew Crichton: After being tipped for promotion, Middlesbrough currently find themselves in the relegation zone - how would you summarise your start to the season?. Phil Spencer: Honestly, it’s been a really encouraging start to the season. Results haven’t been great, as can be seen by the Championship table, but by digging a little bit deeper there are plenty of reasons to be positive if you’re a Middlesbrough fan.
Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad
UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!
The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Roundtable: Thoughts on Everton’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Everton closed out the 2022 summer transfer window with two additions on deadline day, bringing the club’s incoming activity up to eight as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard bolstered the entire squad. The season is off to a rocky start with the Blues yet to win a league game...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
On This Day (05 September 1979): Tyne-Wear League Cup clash comes to a dramatic conclusion!
Not really sure what the reaction would be in the current day if we were drawn against the mags in the cup - but it’s a different world now isn’t it?. Back at the start of the 1979-80 season, however, the two clubs were pretty much on an equal footing. Both looking to return to the top flight having dropped back into the Second Division over recent years and in essence, we were rivals who were likely to be fighting it out for promotion as well as traditional local ones.
Boro Away Memories: When Joe Bolton received a hero's reception from travelling Sunderland fans!
I have travelled south to see the Lads play Middlesbrough on no less than eight occasions and have yet to see a victory!. Before I go any further be reassured - the hex I have on my team at ‘Boro has been negated as the rescheduling of the game to a Monday night for Sky TV has undone my attendance... I shall be watching on the box.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Liverpool Omits Naby Keïta And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Initial Champions League Squad
Believe it or not, the UEFA Champions League kicks off this week. Because of the FIFA World Cup occurring in the winter, group stage play is commencing earlier than usual and is compressed into a shorter timeframe to account for the break in play for club football. Liverpool have named...
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
Fan Letters: Fear and mistrust remains amongst the Sunderland fanbase!
Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Since when has the ‘S’ in SAFC now stood for “Speakman’s” Association Football Club. As evidenced by the comments that are now coming out of Alex Neil, it is now crystal clear that the reason he jumped ship was Kristjaan Speakman. What more damming statements can a well-respected and experienced football manager like Alex Neil say about our club when he is quoted as saying “he believes he will work within a more beneficial structure at Stoke”, “they (Stoke City) would give him ‘everything he needs’ to succeed” both on and off the pitch. To me, his most damming statement was “I think every manager wants to be accountable for the decisions that you make and shape things going forward.”
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A true test of Arsenal’s mettle commences on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, as an improving Manchester United side welcomes the Gunners to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Leicester City on Thursday evening, while the Gunners...
