WWE

WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Kurt Angle comments on WWE Raw return, says Vince McMahon wouldn't allow him to accept a role in 'Pearl Harbor' movie

Kurt Angle talking about his segment on RAW this past Monday in Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh:. "They had a limo pick me up at my house which was really cool to take me down there to the event. We immediately went to rehearsal. Triple H was the head of rehearsals. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, and what to say. There were also other producers. (Rockstar) Spud was also one of the producers. The writer was Ryan Ward, and I thought he did a great job.”
