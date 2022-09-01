Read full article on original website
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court
Former President Trump says he wanted the thousands of government records he took to Mar-a-Lago for his presidential library. Legal expert Joyce Vance shares why she doesn’t buy that defense or Trump’s claims to have declassified his stash of top secret files.Sept. 5, 2022.
Rep. Plaskett on Trump pardon offers: ‘I’m glad he said it, now we know it’
As President Biden makes clear the difference between reasonable Republicans and their MAGA counterparts, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Ali Velshi to explain why making that distinction is important and why both parties need to take Trump at his word when he says he wants to pardon insurrectionists. “If he should run for president, I know and hope that every democratic candidate will play that in a loop, so the American people understand that we have an individual who wants to be president who agrees with insurrection and potential overthrow of the government if he doesn't get his way.”Sept. 3, 2022.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump's classified documents defense is predictably self-serving — and damaging
It’s all subtext. Donald Trump knows he didn’t really use a magic wand to declassify all the top-secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. He’s doubtless aware they weren’t his to hoard like “misplaced” sets of White House china. Trump had his reasons — we just don’t yet know what they were. Maybe he’s just a magpie, a collector, who likes to know he has access to dangerous secrets. Or maybe it’s something more nefarious.
GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances
Following Donald Trump's first rally since the Mar-a-Lago search, Rep. David Cicilline, Ruth Ben-Ghat, Miles Taylor and Jonathan Capehart discuss the escalating violent rhetoric of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.Sept. 4, 2022.
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He’s “gone full MAGA”
On Friday, a federal judge unsealed a highly detailed inventory list of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. The court filing revealed that the FBI found 48 empty folders with "classified" markings on them inside the former president's office and storage area at his Florida golf club. Officials are now wondering if the U.S. government has actually recovered all of the important documents from Donald Trump or if many of them remain missing, posing a further threat to national security. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we got here.Sept. 4, 2022.
Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?
A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks
Molly Jong-Fast, contributing writer for The Atlantic, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Dr. Mehmet Oz’s aggressive use of social media ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race, his baseless attacks on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman., and what it suggests about Trump’s influence on his campaign.Sept. 4, 2022.
What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago
Mark Zaid, an attorney specializing in national security clearance, talks with Alex Wagner about what it means that empty folders were part of what was seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, as well as the nature of the risk posed by Donald Trump's sloppy handling of secret material and whether the public will ever really know what was taken from the White House.Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review classified documents retrieved by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Kelly O'Donnell report the details of the order and how this affects the Department of Justice's investigation.Sept. 5, 2022.
Will a midterm GOP strategy involving Trump repel moderates and independents?
For the midterms, Republican campaigns hope rallies, robo-calls and virtual appearances by former President Trump can boost excitement in the party base without turning off moderates and independents, according to new Washington Post reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
Trump investigations face a dilemma before the midterms
Justice Department officials are debating how an unwritten rule should affect the criminal investigations into Jan. 6 and the former president’s handling of sensitive documents, according to New York Times reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform
NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Trump’s endorsement of QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth social this week and the advantage of him connecting with this community as the investigations into his criminal conduct continues to escalate. Sept. 3, 2022.
New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power
Award-winning filmmaker Michael Kirk sits down with host Ali Velshi to discuss his new investigative film, “Lies, Politics and Democracy.” FRONTLINE kicks off its new season on September 6th with a special premiere of the powerful new film investigating Trump’s influence on the Republican Party and the mounting threats to American democracy. The two hour special features interviews with renowned scholars, journalists and key figures in the conservative movement who sounded the alarm about the dangers of acquiescing to Trump’s authoritarian bent. These experts argue that the Republican leadership sold the party’s values in return for political wins even as the twice-impeached president incited the worst elements of the far-right. "The calculation they’ve made is if they want to get reelected, they have to sign on with Donald Trump-- even in the face of their own knowledge that the Big Lie is a big lie,” Kirk tells Velshi.Sept. 3, 2022.
What’s missing from the stolen documents
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Pulitzer prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston about what we learned from the FBI inventory of the classified government documents that were seized from Mar-A-Lago and how Donald Trump fits into a classic “Law & Order” archetype.Sept. 3, 2022.
