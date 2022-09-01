ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Feeling more excitement, urgency, Pujols hits HR No. 695

ST. LOUIS -- Some 40-plus hours before Albert Pujols rose to the occasion, met the moment again and ultimately crushed the 695th home run of his career Sunday, the legendary slugger picked up on a distinctly different vibe wafting through the humid air at Busch Stadium. That palatable feeling was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

O's keep good times rolling with 5-homer rout

BALTIMORE -- Take a trip into the Orioles’ clubhouse these days. If it's a win, you might not actually be able to see much. Smoke machines fill the room, your only source of light the strobe lights atop John Means’ locker and another couple by Cionel Pérez’s and Keegan Akin’s. Music tends to fill the rest of the capacity. Even after a loss, there's not much pouting, not many worries that one down result will snowball.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Arenado's latest defensive gem flips momentum

ST. LOUIS -- Coming on the heels of Nolan Arenado winning the National League Player of the Month Award for August on Friday, it was somewhat surprising to see the Cardinals superstar uncharacteristically struggle through an 0-for-4 night at the plate. Regardless, Arenado was still the most impactful player on...
MLB
MLB

Giants set tone for final month with offensive outburst

SAN FRANCISCO -- A miserable August may have cost the Giants a chance at making a serious run down the stretch, but they’re still determined to finish the year strong. Friday was certainly a step in the right direction. The Giants opened their September slate with a 13-1 rout...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

O's put finale loss in rearview ahead of biggest series yet

The Orioles’ operating existence has been in the moment. That’s the only way they know how. Venture too far back and you’ll see years of toiling, 100-loss seasons filling the memory bank. Too far forward and you’re allowing the bit of momentum seized this season to possibly fall into a mirage.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Cubs' strategy vs. Pujols doesn't work

ST. LOUIS -- A few minutes before Albert Pujols sent Busch Stadium into a rollicking frenzy by hitting his 695th career home run to provide all the scoring in the Cubs' 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon, manager David Ross walked out to the mound to deliver a message to the rookie reliever who was about to play his part in that drama.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Kreidler gets first MLB hit, shows off 2-way value

DETROIT -- Ryan Kreidler scorched the first pitch he saw as a Major League hitter Friday night for a line-drive with a 73 percent hit probability, but it went right at a shifted infielder. He recorded two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly before he could celebrate his first Major League hit. So it was fitting that the baseball gods smiled upon his soft contact Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

History was just an out away: Cease nearly no-hits Twins

CHICAGO -- Two outs in the ninth inning, two strikes away and only Luis Arraez separated Dylan Cease from history in a 13-0 White Sox victory over the Twins before 31,655 fans Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox right-hander had kept the Twins hitless through 8 2/3...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team

ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

O's youth is here to stay -- and 'there's more coming'

This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DL Hall’s walk into the visitor’s clubhouse at Progressive Field on Wednesday afternoon was a new one, back in a big league environment for the first time since his Aug. 13 debut. But it was also a familiar one.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Gallen joins Drysdale, Hershiser, Greinke with rare feat

PHOENIX -- When the ball left Tyrone Taylor's bat, D-backs ace Zac Gallen thought for sure his scoreless streak had ended. With Luis Urías running from first base with two outs and the ball headed toward the deepest part of Chase Field in right-center, there seemed to be little doubt that if the ball fell, the Brewers would score a run.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Guardians offense looking for funk-breaking spark

CLEVELAND -- A thunderous round of applause overtook Progressive Field as the score of the Twins game was flashed on the big screen. The Guardians were losing and it didn’t get any better the rest of the evening, as Cleveland eventually fell, 4-0, to Seattle on Saturday night. But the silver lining for fans was that the Twins were behind by 13 runs and getting no-hit entering the ninth inning with no chance of making a comeback.
MLB
MLB

Bichette eyes breakout with clutch hit: 'A big moment for me'

PITTSBURGH -- It took 129 games, 564 plate appearances and 10 pitches, but Bo Bichette might finally have found his moment. Locked in a bases-loaded battle in the seventh inning Saturday night at PNC Park, his front toe tied to the dirt as he fought for contact with two strikes, Bichette ripped a double to left field. This broke a slow, frustrating deadlock, but it was nothing compared to what Bichette has been through this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Fried holds Fish hitless for 5 -- but rain halts no-hit bid

ATLANTA -- Max Fried was swiftly mowing down Miami hitters, but inclement weather rained on his parade in his attempt at history. The left-hander tossed five innings without allowing a hit, allowing only a sole walk in the fifth while fanning six batters. He quickly erased his only baserunner of the game with an inning-ending double play -- and it was perfectly timed.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Massey making his mark as piece of Royals' core

DETROIT -- Whether driving in runs or sparking rallies in some other way, Michael Massey has found himself in the middle of a lot of good things lately. Now more than a month into his first full-time big league stint and 31 games into his MLB career, the Royals rookie continues to heat up as the season winds down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Giménez making Lindor trade look better for Guardians every day

The Guardians knew there was more in the tank for Andrés Giménez. There was a reason Cleveland demanded that Giménez be the centerpiece in the deal that sent All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco to the Mets in January 2021. But Giménez’s start to his career in Northeast Ohio was tremendously underwhelming.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Brewers pick up Burnes, rally for extras win

PHOENIX -- It’s only fair that after carrying the Brewers to so many victories since transforming himself into one of the best pitchers in baseball, Corbin Burnes would occasionally get bailed out by the bats. Saturday was one of those nights. Rowdy Tellez hit the latest of his tying...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

The 10 longest scoreless-inning streaks

Pitching a shutout is an impressive accomplishment. Yet for a select group of pitchers, nine scoreless innings has been nothing more than a starting point. The best scoreless streaks in baseball have covered the equivalent of more than four consecutive shutouts. Each one has required an incredible combination of stuff, savvy, focus, good defensive support and good fortune.
MLB
MLB

Yanks hit new low in 'rock bottom' loss to TB

ST. PETERSBURG -- The disgust was palpable as manager Aaron Boone walked to the mound in the eighth inning on Friday evening, seeing nine runs littered across the scoreboard, more runners still on the basepaths and a position player walking out to lob a few pitches. Boone would later chew...
BRONX, NY
MLB

Bumgarner better, but D-backs fall in 10th

PHOENIX -- The D-backs lost a heartbreaker to the Brewers on Saturday night, falling, 8-6, in 10 innings at Chase Field. Holding a 6-4 lead after seven, Arizona's bullpen allowed a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to send the game into extra innings, where Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer proved to be the difference.
PHOENIX, AZ

