Fourth inning flurry guides Myrtle Beach past RiverDogs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans evened this series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night, as a six-run fourth inning guided them to an 8-4 victory. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,489. The Pelicans (74-50, 27-31) sent...
Battery Outrun Red Bulls II as Apodaca, Piggott and Williams Score
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery triumphed 3-0 on Saturday over New York Red Bulls II in front of a buzzing Labor Day weekend crowd at Patriots Point. Charleston were led by goals from Aidan Apodaca, Romario Piggott (PK) and Augustine Williams to secure their first home win over New York in club history. Hugo Fauroux tallied his second clean sheet of the season. Charleston swept Red Bulls II with the victory after previously beating New York on the road in August.
Davis has record day, W Carolina tops Charleston Southern
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Carlos Davis threw a school-record six touchdowns and Western Carolina raced past Charleston Southern 52-38 in an opener on Saturday. Davis was 28 of 36 for 433 yards. It’s tied for the second most yards in school history as David Rivers threw for 474 yards in 2000 and Don Dalton had 433 in 1969. Davis also had two interceptions.
Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength, Danielle weakens
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength by the end of the week. NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicated maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening is possible later Monday with little change...
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
Citadel Mall looking for student to paint mural
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural with a scholarship as the prize. The mural will be displayed on a large wall in the Belk wing of the Mall, according to its website. One design will be...
McMaster set to visit Charleston for ‘special announcement’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday. The governor is scheduled to visit the Wulbern-Koval Company, an office furniture and supply store, at 11 a.m. along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and representatives of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater near James Island is set to resume Monday morning. An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night. Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat...
Police: Downtown Sunday morning shooting no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
Crews recover body near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the area...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
Part of Glenn McConnell Pkwy. at Mary Ader Ave. closed due to crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A “serious” crash has partially closed the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The Charleston Police Department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted. The details of the crash are limited.
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods. The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding ‘cotton-picking’ exercise
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise. Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says...
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a “serious” crash at an intersection in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
