Electronics

Family Handyman

How Do You Get the Smoke Smell Out of Clothes?

It’s camping season in the Upper Midwest, and that means spending some quality time around campfires. But as lovely as they are in the moment, you don’t always want the smell to follow you. So what’s the best way to get the smoke out of your clothes? We’ve rounded up several options below.
APPAREL
Family Handyman

How To Take Care of Succulents

It’s all over the news these days, stories about how succulents are the most popular houseplants — particularly among millennials. For many 30-somethings, succulents are replacing getting a cat or dog!. As reported by Alice Vincent for The Guardian, “It seems the millennial appetite for sculptural green houseplant...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Leave Home#Ac
Family Handyman

How To Clean Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring

Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is a popular and durable option, but it must be cleaned properly to prevent unsightly cosmetic or permanent damage. Friends of mine found this out when they used a heavy-duty industrial string mop on their LVP floors. They unknowingly soaked the subfloor underneath, resulting in permanent damage.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Tips for Staining a Fence

While seemingly simple on paper, a lot of time and energy goes into staining a fence. You need to choose a stain, gather tools, do the prep work and monitor the weather, all before the actual staining takes place. But this is one project that’s almost always worth it. It...
Family Handyman

How To Build an A-Frame Swing for Kids

Want to inspire some old-fashioned outdoor play? Learn how to build this simple backyard swing and frame. In a time when digital devices are often the go-to amusement for children, there's a lot to be said for simple, old-fashioned outdoor fun. Building a backyard swing is one of the best and simplest ways to create that fun for your child.
KIDS
Family Handyman

Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters

As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family Handyman

How To Calculate the Amount of Wallpaper You Need

Tim Hogan, owner and president of WallpaperProPainting.com in Kansas, says plenty of his customers order the correct amount of wallpaper after doing their own measuring. However, he also says 30 to 40 percent of them get it wrong. Measuring for wallpaper is a completely DIY-friendly task. Hogan has a method...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Unclog Drains with Ease Using This Power Drum Auger

Plumbing projects are rarely planned. That was certainly the case when I stopped by my mother’s 1930s bungalow to find a four-foot-wide puddle of standing water surrounding the basement floor drain. I spoke to her retired plumber cousin over the phone, and he diagnosed the problem as a clog...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

How To Conserve Your Pool Water This Summer

There’s no denying swimming pools require a lot of water, especially during the summer months when heat and sunlight cause increased evaporation. And with droughts and water shortages in many parts of the country, you may feel just a wee bit guilty splashing around in your backyard pool. But...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

6 Best Well Water Filtration Systems

When your water source is a well, it's up to you to determine if you need a well water filtration system. If you do, here are six of our favorites. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
AMAZON
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

