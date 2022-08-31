Read full article on original website
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Is It Better to Stack a Washer and Dryer or Leave Them Side by Side?
For those who call a small apartment or house home, a stacked washer and dryer is a space-saving miracle. It’s really not much of a choice when you’ve got a small carve-out in the hallway or a tiny closet serving as your laundry room. But you don’t have...
How Do You Get the Smoke Smell Out of Clothes?
It’s camping season in the Upper Midwest, and that means spending some quality time around campfires. But as lovely as they are in the moment, you don’t always want the smell to follow you. So what’s the best way to get the smoke out of your clothes? We’ve rounded up several options below.
How To Take Care of Succulents
It’s all over the news these days, stories about how succulents are the most popular houseplants — particularly among millennials. For many 30-somethings, succulents are replacing getting a cat or dog!. As reported by Alice Vincent for The Guardian, “It seems the millennial appetite for sculptural green houseplant...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
How To Clean Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is a popular and durable option, but it must be cleaned properly to prevent unsightly cosmetic or permanent damage. Friends of mine found this out when they used a heavy-duty industrial string mop on their LVP floors. They unknowingly soaked the subfloor underneath, resulting in permanent damage.
Make Dirty Silicone Caulk Look New Again Without Replacing It
Silicone caulk is a remarkable product. It’s water- and air-tight, extremely flexible and mold resistant, with fantastic adhesion qualities. That’s why it’s ideal for your kitchen, bathroom and other wet areas of your home. It’s no secret that, over time, silicone tends to pick up dirt and...
Tips for Staining a Fence
While seemingly simple on paper, a lot of time and energy goes into staining a fence. You need to choose a stain, gather tools, do the prep work and monitor the weather, all before the actual staining takes place. But this is one project that’s almost always worth it. It...
What’s the Best (and Worst) Day To Clean Your House?
In the beloved childhood book Little House in the Big Woods, Laura Ingalls Wilder’s ma uses a simple schedule to keep the week’s chores straight. “Wash on Monday, iron on Tuesday, mend on Wednesday,” it begins. “Churn on Thursday, clean on Friday, bake on Saturday, rest on Sunday.”
Does This TikTok Hack for Removing a Stripped Screw Really Work?
Few things are more discouraging for a DIYer than trying to remove a badly stripped screw head, whether joining wood or other materials. If the head of the screw is so damaged your driver bit or screwdriver can’t grab and turn it, you’re facing a big headache trying to get the screw out.
How To Build an A-Frame Swing for Kids
Want to inspire some old-fashioned outdoor play? Learn how to build this simple backyard swing and frame. In a time when digital devices are often the go-to amusement for children, there's a lot to be said for simple, old-fashioned outdoor fun. Building a backyard swing is one of the best and simplest ways to create that fun for your child.
Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters
As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
Does This TikTok Hack with Orange Peels Get Rid of Ants?
Ants are a pain. Whether it’s fire ants in the South or tiny brown ants in my Midwestern garden, when you disturb them, they bite you. And those bites can vary from annoying to, in the case of fire ants, really hurtful. When you have an ant problem, do...
How To Calculate the Amount of Wallpaper You Need
Tim Hogan, owner and president of WallpaperProPainting.com in Kansas, says plenty of his customers order the correct amount of wallpaper after doing their own measuring. However, he also says 30 to 40 percent of them get it wrong. Measuring for wallpaper is a completely DIY-friendly task. Hogan has a method...
Why the TikTok “Product Overload” Trend Is So Dangerous
Cleaning our homes has always been a private activity. Immediate family and pets comprise the audience, and let’s face it, that crowd’s not giving us the feedback we need. There’s the satisfaction of a job well done, but come on. It’s nice to get some external validation.
Unclog Drains with Ease Using This Power Drum Auger
Plumbing projects are rarely planned. That was certainly the case when I stopped by my mother’s 1930s bungalow to find a four-foot-wide puddle of standing water surrounding the basement floor drain. I spoke to her retired plumber cousin over the phone, and he diagnosed the problem as a clog...
How To Conserve Your Pool Water This Summer
There’s no denying swimming pools require a lot of water, especially during the summer months when heat and sunlight cause increased evaporation. And with droughts and water shortages in many parts of the country, you may feel just a wee bit guilty splashing around in your backyard pool. But...
Can You Really Use Ladybugs To Get Aphids Off Your Plants?
Shouting “leave my flowers alone!” is usually my first response when I see thousands — okay, maybe hundreds — of aphids crawling all over the stems of a favorite flower. Aphids are soft-bodied insects with mouth parts they use to pierce leaves and stems, sucking the...
6 Best Well Water Filtration Systems
When your water source is a well, it's up to you to determine if you need a well water filtration system. If you do, here are six of our favorites. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
What’s In My Toolbox? A Pro Electrician’s Essential Tools
Maggie Rogosienski started her career as an electrician looking to get her life back on track after a few setbacks. Now she’s in her third year of an electrical apprenticeship and already making waves, sharing her journey into the trades on social media. Here are the tools Rogosienski finds...
