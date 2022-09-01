Pop star Abel Tesfaye made the crowd at SoFi Stadium wait three hours for his show last night. Then he came out, sang two songs quickly, and stopped the show. He informed the audience the concert was cancelled because he’d lost his voice. He was right in the middle of his hit, “I Can’t Feel My Face.” Later, it was rumored, Kanye West was going to join him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO