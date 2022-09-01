Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Baz Luhrmann Gives L.A. “Moulin Rouge” Finale Audience a Surprise Performance of His Own! (Exclusive)
“Moulin Rouge” had its closing performance tonight after a sold out run at the Pantages Theater In Hollywood, as part of the wildly successful “Broadway in Hollywood.’ The show is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film of the same name. In true eccentric Baz over...
Showbiz411
Many Worries Darling After Mixed Reviews for Harry Styles-Florence Pugh-Olivia Wilde Gossip-Plagued Thriller
The reviews are coming in from Venice for Olivia Wilde’s gossip-plagued “Don’t Worry Darling.” They aren’t good. Variety, Rolling Stone, and the Daily Beast are among the early disappointing notices. All the reviews so far cite Florence Pugh as outstanding, Harry Styles as iffy, and the movie itself for falling apart in the third act.
Showbiz411
There Goes The Weeknd: Pop Star Halts and Cancels LA Show After 3 Hour Wait, Voice Went Out
Pop star Abel Tesfaye made the crowd at SoFi Stadium wait three hours for his show last night. Then he came out, sang two songs quickly, and stopped the show. He informed the audience the concert was cancelled because he’d lost his voice. He was right in the middle of his hit, “I Can’t Feel My Face.” Later, it was rumored, Kanye West was going to join him.
Comments / 0