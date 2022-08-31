Read full article on original website
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor
Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods. A few however proved to be well-qualified and...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
Some schools bringing back corporal punishment
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
Rural health care challenges confront next Legislature
The health care challenge in rural Nebraska is growing more critical for its aging residents. During the past three years, 46 long-term care facilities in Nebraska have closed and most of them were in small rural towns, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon pointed out in his latest weekly legislative update.
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns
ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
After 9-year hiatus, conservative Super PAC spent millions against Rebecca Kleefisch before primary
After a nine-year hiatus from spending on Wisconsin state elections, the conservative super PAC Club for Growth pumped more than $3.5 million into opposition ads against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the days leading up to her loss to Republican Tim Michels in the Aug. 9 primary. A new...
Will there be sports wagering in Nebraska anytime soon? Don't bet on it
Nebraska's first racetrack casino is poised to open later this month in Lincoln. The temporary WarHorse Casino set up in the horse racing simulcast building at Lincoln Race Course will have 433 slot machines. It won't have table games, though, as officials say there isn't enough room. Another thing it...
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Costs, sloppy state paperwork mire Wisconsin broadband audit
(The Center Square) – A new state audit raises questions about where Wisconsin’s broadband money was actually spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report Thursday. Auditors say the state’s Public Service Commission didn’t track just how much internet companies actually spent to expand broadband service across the state.
Welcome to the Age of Fire: California wildfires explained
Describing California’s wildfires means running out of modifiers, adjectives and apocalyptic images. There are no more words. The state’s fires have become so unpredictable and extreme that new words were invented: firenado, gigafire, fire siege — even fire pandemic. The landscape is getting hotter, and sooner, in...
Bill would tie NY minimum wage to inflation
ALBANY — In a move aimed at helping the lowest paid workers cope with the rising cost of living, two influential Democrats are building support for a measure that would tie New York's minimum wage to the consumer price index. The measure would require the state commissioner of labor...
Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) – Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief...
Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass
ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
