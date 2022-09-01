Read full article on original website
Ken Japanese Restaurant in Novena has a new Hokkaido hairy crab bento lunch set
Not much seems to go on in Goldhill Plaza – it’s one of those age-old landmarks that’ve stood in Novena for what seems like eons. But surprisingly, many of the eateries housed in this unassuming building have made a strong name for themselves: Da Luca, Two Men Bagel House, and now, Ken Japanese Restaurant.
The Tent (at the End of the Universe)
London has many restaurants you nip in for a quick bite or ones you can dawdle in over dessert, but there are all too few eateries that confidently grab you by the shirt collar and say: 'This is a date night restaurant. This, my friend, is a sexy restaurant.' Well, put your best freakum dress on, because The Tent (at the End of the Universe) is that restaurant.
Japan’s largest hotel and entertainment complex is opening in Kabukicho in 2023
Tokyo’s constantly changing and evolving, and it can be a tad overwhelming to keep up with all the new and upcoming attractions. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023, including the new teamLab Borderless in central Tokyo, Harry Potter attraction, and this entertainment complex in Shinjuku’s lively Kabukicho district. Called the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, this new building will be Japan's largest hotel and entertainment complex, home to a cinema, two luxury hotels, a concert venue, an entertainment food hall and much more.
Australia is getting its first-ever Ikea Plan and Order Point shop
You haven't truly entered adulthood until the idea of going to Ikea makes you more excited than a big night out on the town. Hangovers, move aside: it's time to colour-coordinate our tea towels and couch cushions and curate a pantry so organised that even Marie Kondo is in awe.
