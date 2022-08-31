The American Society of Nephrology (ASN)—which represents more than 21,000 physicians, researchers, nurses, and other health professionals dedicated to leading the fight against kidney diseases—seeks a full-time Quality and Regulatory Affairs Associate. This position provides an opportunity to improve care for the 37 million Americans living within kidney diseases, which disproportionately impacts historically and economically marginalized and disadvantaged populations.

Reporting to the ASN Regulatory and Quality Officer, the Quality and Regulatory Affairs Associate will provide administrative and other assistance with many activities within the Policy and Government Affairs department, including providing research support; scheduling conference calls and meetings with the ASN leadership, the ASN Quality Committee, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as other external stakeholders inside and outside of government; following up with internal and external stakeholders to keep projects on track; and completing other tasks as assigned. While primarily administrative, this role will provide the candidate with exposure to federal patient care, research and innovation, and medical education policy and advocacy efforts spanning the regulatory and executive branch arenas.

The Quality and Regulatory Affairs Associate will have the following:

Experience and Education:

· Four-year college degree.

· Experience related to public policy or health policy desired.

Qualifications

· Experience (2-3 years) within an office environment related to communicating externally, scheduling, and writing.

· Proficiency in MS Office.

· Proficiency in Adobe products.

Requirements:

Skills

· Strong written communication and editing skills.

· Excellent interpersonal skills, time management, and organizational skills.

· Detailed-oriented person with need for minimal supervision.

· Ability to quickly learn various task management platforms such as Doodle Polling and Smartsheets as well as basic webpage management.

· Experience working in a fast-paced environment with a high level of responsiveness.

Attributes

· Excellent judgement regarding customer/member service.

· Ability to represent the organization to external stakeholders in a professional manner.

· Self-motivated and able to thrive in a team environment.

· Ability to prioritize work, multi-task, and meet deadlines.

· Strong work ethic with an enthusiastic, positive attitude, and highest level of integrity.

Responsibilities

· Providing research support for regulatory issues.

· Scheduling conference calls and meetings with ASN leadership and the ASN Quality Committee.

· Scheduling conference calls, videoconferences, and meetings with external stakeholders inside and outside of government.

· Following up with internal and external stakeholders to keep projects on track.

· Providing logistical support for meetings with federal and community stakeholders, and other events.

· Producing minutes from meetings and conference calls.

· Working with the entire Policy and Government Affairs department to help maintain the department’s portion of the ASN website.

· Taking responsibility for other administrative tasks, such as processing invoices and managing trade publication subscriptions.

· Accepting other duties and responsibilities appropriate to the position and area.

The above responsibilities are a general description of the level and nature of the work assigned to this position and is not to be considered all inclusive.

ASN offers a competitive salary commensurate with experience and a comprehensive fringe benefits package.

ASN requires all full-time, temporary, and contract employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If selected, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination prior to the start of employment.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements (with the subject line: Quality and Regulatory Affairs Associate) to ASN at operations@asn-online.org.

Please note the society can only accept online applications for this position.