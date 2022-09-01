Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
counton2.com
Dorchester Paws hosts free adoption event amid several challenges
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws hosted an adoption event to help animals find their forever home. “We, in total,” Dorchester Paws director of shelter operations April Howard said, “have had 16 animals go home.”. But it wasn’t just any adoption event. “Someone stepped forward and...
counton2.com
ECCO food drive happening Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A food drive to to benefit a Mount Pleasant nonprofit is taking place this Saturday. The food drive will help restock the pantry at East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), which “aims to improve the quality of life in our community in a compassionate way that respects the dignity and worth of every person.”
counton2.com
Crews find body near James Island Monday morning
Crews with SCDNR located a body near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning. Labor Day crowds return to normal for beach businesses. Charleston City leaders react to King Street shooting. Boating safety tips from the Department of Natural …. Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 17 North in …. Happening...
counton2.com
Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Inaugural BBQ Sauce Competition coming to Firefly Distillery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
counton2.com
Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant
Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a bicycle on Saturday night. Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 17 North in …. Labor Day crowds return to normal for beach businesses. Charleston City leaders react to King Street shooting. Boating safety tips from the Department of Natural …. Happening...
counton2.com
One dead following head-on collision in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Berkley County that left one person dead. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2008 Chevy Equinox was traveling south along Mudville Road at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver crossed over...
Comments / 0