Prairie walk slated at Perkins Prairie Reserve Sept. 10
All prairie-lovers and those who want to learn more about Iowa prairies are invited to Perkins Prairie Preserve west of Jefferson Saturday, Sept. 10, for a guided hike with the Iowa Prairie Network and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. The walk will begin at 10 am and finish at noon. IPN...
Construction students off-campus to learn about property pins and more
Tri-County’s Derrik Bauer shared his knowledge with Kirk Davis’ construction class Sept. 1 by showing the students how to find property pins, how to measure between them, and his thoughts on a construction project for a homeowner who had a fire this summer. Bauer was also a fireman on the scene of that fire, and he shared information about the fire with the students.
More Iowa State Fair winners told
More winners of competitions at the Iowa State Fair have been announced. Marianne Carlson of Jefferson won the Sweepstakes Award in the King Arthur Baking Company yeast roll contest judged Aug. 18. Entries were judged on flavor, appearance and texture. Her prowess with cinnamon rolls helped clinch the award. Carlson...
County attorney candidate Laehn plans meet-and-greet
A candidate meet-and-greet in the race for Greene County attorney will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 8 pm at the Welcome Center at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens. Dr Thomas Laehn, the current Greene County attorney, will be available meet constituents, to share his goals for the county attorney’s office, and to answer questions from the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and yard signs will be available for his supporters.
Prairie Restoration Center at Brushy Creek is knowledge base for Iowa’s expanding prairies
Lehigh, Iowa – The prairie around the 6,500-acre Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, in Webster County, is much more than just another pretty flower – it’s the source for prairie seeds planted on Iowa state parks and wildlife areas. At one time, nearly 80 percent of Iowa...
Greene County district court, week ending Sept. 2
In Greene County district court Michael Allen Olson, 60, of Jefferson was sentenced Aug. 29 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary- second degree. The prison term is consecutive to terms in other Greene County cases; however, it was suspended and Olson was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. The court found him unable to pay restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees or court costs. A case in magistrate court in which Olson was charged with theft- fifth degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Kurt Stoebe)
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Sept. 1: At 6:32 pm a deputy arrested Candice Ortiz, 34, of Grand Junction for a probation violation*. *In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an accusation, and all defendants are...
Rams blank Perry Blue Jays 61-0 in football
The Greene County varsity football team retained custody of the cow bell, beating Perry 61-0 in Perry at the traditional “Battle for the Cowbell” Sept. 2. The Rams are now 2-0 on the young gridiron season while the Blue Jays are 0-3. Ram junior Gabe Ebersole in his...
