In Greene County district court Michael Allen Olson, 60, of Jefferson was sentenced Aug. 29 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary- second degree. The prison term is consecutive to terms in other Greene County cases; however, it was suspended and Olson was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. The court found him unable to pay restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees or court costs. A case in magistrate court in which Olson was charged with theft- fifth degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Kurt Stoebe)

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO