Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Related
PAWS Pet of the Week: Epic
CHICAGO (CBS) --- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the week, Epic. Epic is a 9-year-old, 70-pound Husky/Terrier mix. This senior gentleman is looking to enjoy his best years with a loving family. Epic's interests include long walks, new smells, cuddling, and big morning stretches! His favorite snack is ham, and he loves belly rubs.Epic is a social butterfly, which makes it hard for him to be alone. He'd like an owner who is home often, or even better, works from home! This friendly fellow is fond of other dogs but is not tolerant of cats.Epic is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
depaul.edu
ROOM ONLY in 2-bed/1.0-bath Home Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Full room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in West DePaul. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] About This Room This 64 sq.ft. room on Chicago's West DePaul is a functional, spacious and comfortable room in a 2-bedroom apartment which is currently unfurnished, but it can be furnished for an additional fee. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in date, move-out date and your furnishing preference below. Get $250 off rent by signing up with June! Here’s how: sign a lease agreement for 6 months or longer before September 15th, 2022 and move in any time this month. About This Home If you are looking for a shared apartment in West DePaul, Chicago, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 2 floor with a total size of 789 sq. ft. with 1 other roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 2 min walk from the Ashland & Fullerton for the X9, 9 and 2 min away from Fullerton & Ashland for 74. Other features of this apartment are: laundry in building (paid), 32'' flat-screen tv, couples friendly, dishwasher, smoke-free, guarantors allowed, hvac, wifi, living area, dine-in kitchen, hardwood floors, microwave, oven, refrigerator. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. Due to Chicago’s laws and regulations, we are not able to charge a refundable security deposit fee. Your options are: - A one-time move-in fee of $500 (per room) - Sign up with our partner Jetty for security deposit replacement (more budget-friendly!). 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] * All prices of our homes are calculated on Sept. 4, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: Oct. 1, 2022 - Oct. 1, 2023: $1275/month for unfurnished Oct. 1, 2022 - Oct. 1, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Oct. 7, 2022 - Feb. 7, 2023: $1700/month for unfurnished Oct. 7, 2022 - Feb. 7, 2023: $2075/month for furnished Sept. 30, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2023: $1275/month for unfurnished Sept. 30, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 29, 2022 - July 23, 2023: $1350/month for unfurnished Sept. 29, 2022 - July 23, 2023: $1650/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Dec. 1, 2022: $1600/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Dec. 1, 2022: $2050/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Oct. 22, 2022: $1425/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Oct. 22, 2022: $2125/month for furnished #1478: West DePaul Full Room A.
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in Illinois
Illinois is one of the few states in the country that's known for its incredible pizza. Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a deep dish slice, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl
For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?
Portillo's Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches get a lot of love, but have you ever tried the char-broiled chicken croissant?. (CHICAGO) It's not a 'secret menu,' but Portillo's has a list of its "top five menu items that deserve more love."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Swing And A Miss: Caddyshack restaurant pulls out of former Baker’s Square site in Wilmette
Plans to develop a Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant will not proceed, according to Village officials and confirmed by representatives of the restaurant group. The post Swing And A Miss: Caddyshack restaurant pulls out of former Baker’s Square site in Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
Chicago Woman Shot in Front of Her Children by Ex-Lover
Chicago, Illinois - Trying to leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous timeframe of the situation. Markeytia Richmond had to endure this horrifying fact last week as she was shot and had her apartment set on fire.
Bob Newhart's Life in Photos
Born George Robert Newhart in Oak Park, Illinois, on Sept. 5, 1929, Newhart graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a bachelor's degree in business management before he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a personnel manager during the Korean War until his discharge in 1954. He...
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Comments / 0