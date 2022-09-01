Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Full room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in West DePaul. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] About This Room This 64 sq.ft. room on Chicago's West DePaul is a functional, spacious and comfortable room in a 2-bedroom apartment which is currently unfurnished, but it can be furnished for an additional fee. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in date, move-out date and your furnishing preference below. Get $250 off rent by signing up with June! Here’s how: sign a lease agreement for 6 months or longer before September 15th, 2022 and move in any time this month. About This Home If you are looking for a shared apartment in West DePaul, Chicago, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 2 floor with a total size of 789 sq. ft. with 1 other roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 2 min walk from the Ashland & Fullerton for the X9, 9 and 2 min away from Fullerton & Ashland for 74. Other features of this apartment are: laundry in building (paid), 32'' flat-screen tv, couples friendly, dishwasher, smoke-free, guarantors allowed, hvac, wifi, living area, dine-in kitchen, hardwood floors, microwave, oven, refrigerator. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. Due to Chicago’s laws and regulations, we are not able to charge a refundable security deposit fee. Your options are: - A one-time move-in fee of $500 (per room) - Sign up with our partner Jetty for security deposit replacement (more budget-friendly!). 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] * All prices of our homes are calculated on Sept. 4, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: Oct. 1, 2022 - Oct. 1, 2023: $1275/month for unfurnished Oct. 1, 2022 - Oct. 1, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Oct. 7, 2022 - Feb. 7, 2023: $1700/month for unfurnished Oct. 7, 2022 - Feb. 7, 2023: $2075/month for furnished Sept. 30, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2023: $1275/month for unfurnished Sept. 30, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 29, 2022 - July 23, 2023: $1350/month for unfurnished Sept. 29, 2022 - July 23, 2023: $1650/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Dec. 1, 2022: $1600/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Dec. 1, 2022: $2050/month for furnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Oct. 22, 2022: $1425/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Oct. 22, 2022: $2125/month for furnished #1478: West DePaul Full Room A.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO