‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him
Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
3 signs you're married to a narcissist, according to a psychologist who works with them
Narcissists often devalue, dismiss, and blame their partners for all of their relationship issues, Dr. David Hawkins told Insider.
9 Relationship 'Rules' You Can Totally Ignore, According To Therapists
Here's your permission to go ahead and break these dating rules, if you want to.
Psych Centra
What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You
You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
I'm a psychologist who runs a program designed for male narcissists. I use 3 strategies to see if they can save their marriages.
Dr. David Hawkins runs a three-part course for narcissists who want to save their marriage. If their partner isn't on board, they'll fail, he said.
psychologytoday.com
The Suffocation Model of Marriage
In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: My Friends Now Have Families & I Can’t Keep Up
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the cofounder of Harley Therapy Platform (UK Online Therapists), for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a...
Our struggle creating lasting relationships is not our fault, but we can do something about it, famed therapist Esther Perel says
In an online course, Esther Perel explores how people can better sustain their relationships. On social media, we may scroll through someone’s recent acceptance to law school, new dog, or engagement ring, but we aren’t really keeping up with them. People naturally drift apart, but it’s been more challenging to maintain relationships or meet that first work friend as our lives moved to the screen, whipping away our chance to run into a coworker on the way to lunch. Technology has a way of keeping people on our radar, but not in our lives.
Yes, I Prioritize My Middle Child Over the Others
Growing up as a middle child, I was desperate — and unsuccessful in my attempts — to stand out from my two siblings. While I craved a moment in the spotlight when I could simply be myself, I often felt alienated. When I became a mother of three, there arose a camaraderie with my second daughter — a deep connection stemming from equal parts kinship and a fierce protective instinct. This past fall, on the heels of my younest daughter’s death following an unsuccessful heart transplant — everything changed. Now, my eldest daughter has left for boarding school, and my middle...
CNBC
The 'U-shaped happiness curve' theory says your 40s will be your unhappiest age—here’s why that’s wrong, according to a therapist
The most unhappy time of your life is your forties, according to a phenomenon known as the "u-shaped" curve which states that happiness bottoms out around your forties then trends back up as you grow older. The finding recently resurfaced in a Guardian article where the author, Sophie Brickman, claims...
blavity.com
Why I’m Urging Black People To Embrace The Joy Of Camping
Contrary to (semi) popular belief, Black people can and do camp. I’m Black, and I went on my first camping trip when I was seven years old. I’m now 36 and camping is one of my favorite things. I camp because it makes me unbelievably happy. I feel...
psychologytoday.com
Beyond Romance: The Role of Love in Psychology and Medicine
Love is marginalized in academic studies and science-based education because it is not directly measurable. A different way of understanding love may be one of the most pivotal shifts in accelerating healing in medicine and psychology. When the Beatles came out with a song titled “All You Need Is Love,”...
Monogamy Versus Non-monogamy: Is One Better Than the Other?
A study conducted in 2021 suggests that ethical non-monogamy is on the rise. Recently, one of my clients was telling me about her non-monogamous relationship(s). She and her partner decided to open their relationship to others, allowing themselves to engage in sexual experiences outside of their duo -- beholden to a set of rules that the two of them constructed for themselves.
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Addiction: A Rational View to Change Your Life
What is an addiction? A pattern of behavior that interferes with, blocks, or sabotages your long-term goals. It includes addictions to alcohol, drugs, gambling, and other activities affording at least momentary pleasure or its promise. There are both physical and psychological addictions. I will address only the psychological. Do you...
verywellmind.com
Can Ketamine Cure Your Depression & Anxiety? With Physician Assistant Lauren Swanson
Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts. Lauren Swanson is a board-certified physician assistant. In addition to her experience in family practice, she also has experience in urgent care, cosmetic dermatology, and neuropsychiatry. After feeling somewhat burned out by working in family practice, Lauren decided to begin offering...
petpress.net
6 Reasons Why Does My Dog Ignore Me and How Can I Stop It
There are a lot of reasons why dogs might ignore their owners, but fortunately, there are also plenty of ways to correct the behavior. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most common reasons why dogs might ignore their owners and what can be done to change that behavior.
Vice
You're probably not dating your best friend
Like it or not, we end up submitting a great deal of our lives into the yawning chasm of the internet. Our breakfasts and our holidays, the milieu of our jobs, our opinions and our outfits all get uploaded for assessment on social media. We pour our lives onto the grid and talk about things in particular ways online, using brain-poisoned phrases and terminology that might raise more than a few eyebrows if overheard at the pub. But there are few subject areas more complicated to navigate online than our own romantic relationships. From “this one” to “favourite human” to the delicate art of the soft launch, we have invented entire paradigms to talk about our partners on the internet. One trope stands out from the rest as particularly unavoidable: variations on “best friend”, as in, “I am so pleased to be marrying my—”.
