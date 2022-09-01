Read full article on original website
The Flight Deal
Alaska Air: Philadelphia – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $426 (Basic Economy) / $486 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix remains money, man
After some time off in July and August following a strong performance at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Anchorage pro Adam Hendrix has returned to the land of chips and a chair. Hendrix made his first World Poker Tour final table and finished sixth in the...
I ate at Arctic Roadrunner in Alaska, and I can see why its burgers are so popular among locals
This fast-casual joint sells what Anchorage locals have voted the city's best burger, so I tried four different entrées, as well as sides and shakes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
alaskasnewssource.com
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer Alaskans felt the impact of world events on the energy market firsthand when soaring oil prices pushed up the cost of gasoline. Alaska Oil and Gas Association Association President Kara Moriarty called it a lesson in supply and demand. “We’ve seen that a disruption...
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered showers continue into Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.
alaskapublic.org
St. Mary’s Yup’ik model turns heads on Florida runway
Entertainment and fashion industry professionals were scouting for new talent in Orlando, Fla., last week when they beheld an unexpected sight: a female model in full Yup’ik regalia. “My headdress, guspuq, dance fans, ivory necklace and bracelet,” said Cheri Alstrom of St Mary’s. “I was turning heads.”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The constant rain has made life pretty miserable for homeless people staying at the Centennial Campground in Anchorage but even those accommodations are coming to an end. The city has tentative plans to close the campground at the end of September, which is why many say the question of what comes next needs to be answered soon.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces plan for sheltering homeless during the winter
Since Mayor Dave Bronson shuttered the Sullivan Arena mass shelter at the end of June, a big question has lingered: Where will homeless residents go in the winter?. For now, many have turned to the Centennial Park campground, which became a makeshift homeless camp after the mayor began waiving camping fees and bussed individuals to the site this summer.
alaskasnewssource.com
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. It’s an issue that is impacting more Alaskan families. Some of their grief is on display at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Moose antlers go missing in Anchorage! It's All Good with Dave Allgood
alaskasnewssource.com
Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives. That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time. Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages...
alaskasportsreport.com
CFB Notebook: Qyntyn Pilcher, Colton Herman, Kymani Vaivai, Derryk Snell shine on gridiron
Anchorage’s Qyntyn Pilcher achieved a milestone seldom seen by a college quarterback from Alaska: 45 career TDs. The Texas A&M Kingsville signal caller threw a touchdown pass and completed 6-of-9 passes in his team’s 60-0 victory over North American at the NCAA Division II level. After not playing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
radiokenai.com
Flood Advisory For Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst In Effect Until Thursday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports that a Flood Advisory For A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday for Snow River to Kenai Lake and down the Kenai River to Skilak Lake. Forecasters say that flooding caused by a glacier-dammed lake outburst continues. Water will flow...
alaskapublic.org
What will it take to solve the Anchorage school bus driver shortage? A morning ride along offers clues.
Every weekday morning around 6:30 a.m., Michael Herzog, 58, inspects a school bus at the Anchorage School District’s transportation depot. He checks the lights and the tread on the tires. Then, he gets into the driver’s seat to test the brakes. Herzog is one of more than 150...
