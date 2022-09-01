Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.

