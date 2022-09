Morton Williams, the family-run supermarket that got its start in the Bronx in 1952, is opening on the ground floor of Dorchester Towers at 155 West 68th Street. Taking up the entire ground level along Broadway between West 68th and 69th streets, it’s a sight to be seen right now as the company has commenced installing cheeky sings in the window, like “Pilates? I thought you said pie and lattes!” and “It’s almost time to hit the sauce.” Another says “Fall 2023.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO