ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Buccaneers win 2022 DCA world championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps returned to Berks County early Monday morning as world champions. The Buccaneers earned top honors at the 2022 Drum Corps Associates world championship in Rochester, New York, Sunday night. The corps scored 97.60 out of a possible 100 points...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
SHENANDOAH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Illinois Football
City
Slatington, PA
Slatington, PA
Sports
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Football
Evanston, IL
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people injured in crash on Route 73 in Oley

OLEY, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township on Saturday. The two-car crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 73. Police said a woman suffered a head injury; another person was also hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bucks County. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412 in Springfield Township. A photographer for 69 News said a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Allentown

A big, 3-alarm fire has torn through multiple homes in Allentown. Firefighters are battling the blaze on Mohawk Street while thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far away. Look for live update on the situation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, many people across the country are...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue

EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road

LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No one hurt when classic car caught on fire

AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash

HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy