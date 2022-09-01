Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg football team runs in to a buzzsaw in top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor
BELTON, Texas - Defending NCAA Division III National Champions Mary Hardin-Baylor scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 62-13 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium. The Crusaders racked up 674 yards of total offense - including 379 yards of passing and six...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Buccaneers win 2022 DCA world championship
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps returned to Berks County early Monday morning as world champions. The Buccaneers earned top honors at the 2022 Drum Corps Associates world championship in Rochester, New York, Sunday night. The corps scored 97.60 out of a possible 100 points...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fairgoers dodge rain showers to attend final day of the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fairgoers were dodging rain showers on Monday at the Great Allentown Fair for the final day of fun. Countless kids were seen taking in the atmosphere as well before school is back in full swing. Some kids were excited for the rides and the games but others wanted to see the animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
WFMZ-TV Online
"I just love my life, and I hope to live a long time": WWII Veteran leads Pen Argyl Labor Day Parade
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - "I am a celebrity today." A celebrity he certainly is. His name is Donald Jones and he's a WWII Veteran who was chosen to lead Pen Argyl's Labor Day Parade. "I can't remember when I haven't seen a Labor Day parade here," said Jones. Donald Jones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people injured in crash on Route 73 in Oley
OLEY, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township on Saturday. The two-car crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 73. Police said a woman suffered a head injury; another person was also hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bucks County. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412 in Springfield Township. A photographer for 69 News said a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Allentown
A big, 3-alarm fire has torn through multiple homes in Allentown. Firefighters are battling the blaze on Mohawk Street while thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far away. Look for live update on the situation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, many people across the country are...
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Met-Ed plans upgrades in Berks County
Met-Ed is planning infrastructure upgrades in Berks County to help limit power outages. Tom Rader will have the story. A piece of art history will be hitting the auction block in less than two weeks. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
WFMZ-TV Online
No one hurt when classic car caught on fire
AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
Comments / 0