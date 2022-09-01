Former NFL defensive lineman Steve White dead at 48

Steve White, a defensive end who spent most of his seven-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

White, who was born in Memphis and played college football at the University of Tennessee, posted on social media in April that he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia for eight years, ESPN reported.

White played for the Vols from 1992 to 1995. He was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1996 but played his first six seasons in Tampa Bay. After ending his pro career with the New York Jets in 2002, White worked as a writer for SB Nation beginning in 2013, USA Today reported.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers’ vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career.”

White played in 94 games in the NFL, registering 119 career tackles and 11.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference.com. In a 1999 NFC Divisional playoff win against Washington, White had seven tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble, Sports Illustrated reported.

White also spent a year as an assistant coach under Jim Leavitt at the University of South Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In April, White tweeted that he was checking into Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for a bone marrow transplant, according to the newspaper.

“I’m fortunate to have a wonderful big brother who is both a match and willing to donate, but many people aren’t as fortunate,” White wrote on social media. “Black people, in particular, are severely under-represented on bone marrow registries. All it takes is a swab and you might be able to save a life.” White shared in the tweet thread.

The University of Tennessee shared its condolences in a Facebook post on Wednesday, WATE-TV reported.

White lived in Tampa and worked as a football blogger, according to the Times.

