Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
wvtm13.com
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — UAB’s Proton International therapy center celebrates its 500th patient
Proton International at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is celebrating its 500th patient. The first proton therapy center in Alabama, its first treatment was performed March 11, 2020. The 500th patient is 63-year-old Anthony Natale of Pensacola, Florida. He traveled to Birmingham for treatments after being diagnosed with squamous...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossing Elimination Planning act is exactly what it sounds like. With the help of federal funding, the city of Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are looking at ways to improve the quality of life driving and living near railroads. Birmingham City Council member Darrell O’Quinn...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
wbrc.com
‘It has gone too far. It really has to stop’: Birmingham public safety chairwoman calls on community to help stop violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day weekend in Birmingham consisted of several violent crimes. Five people died as a result of gun violence. LaTonya Tate is the Chairwoman of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee. She is calling the string of homicides a crisis, and says it is destroying our communities.
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
