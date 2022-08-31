Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
foodanddine.com
R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire
Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
Louisville Cardinal
Brown and Hayden, rest of Top 4 hope to Revitalize Student Community
Excitement, community, and potential. These are just some of the words that the the top 4 officers of the Student Government Association (SGA) use to describe the upcoming school year. Earlier this week, Dorian Brown and Katie Hayden spoke with The Louisville Cardinal about their new roles as SGA’s Student...
wdrb.com
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
Louisville Cardinal
Waterfront Wednesday: The Food, Music, and More
Waterfront Wednesday, one of Louisville’s summertime music festivals, returned to Waterfront Park Wednesday evening for a night of food and music. Hosted by Louisville Public Media, the musical lineup included Louisiana funk band Seratones, Kentucky native Joan Osborne, and musician Mark Charles. Various food trucks appeared for the event, including Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Ramiro’s Cantina, and Sivori. This was the second to last Waterfront Wednesday of the 2022 season, with the final festival scheduled for September 28.
Bourbon, music, food: Music festival returning to Kentucky mid-September
Kentuckian have the chance to see Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and much more in Louisville this September.
Top 10 Free Things to Do this Fall around Louisville
These are the best things to do this fall for FREE fall fun with your family. This means that there is no admission cost for the festival or event, but there might be a small parking fee or activities within the event that have a ticketed cost and also does not include things like paying for food or drinks, etc.
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford discuss U of L's blowout loss, the problems that need addressed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Upon further review, things don’t look a whole lot better. The morn…
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting more than 40 bands for underground rock music festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest underground music festivals in the country is back in Louisville this weekend. PRFBBQLOU, or Premiere Rock Forum BBQ Louisville, started on Aug. 30 at Kaiju. After a five-year hiatus, the music festival goes for six days, until Sunday. "So glad to see...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)
With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open. Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release) The Whirling Tiger. $15...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
The Homies Bring Louisville’s Flourishing Creativity to the World
Louisville, Kentucky, has a close-knit music community and a uniquely charged energy field for emerging artists—and throughout the last decade, few have embodied the talent and vigor of the city’s scene as well as The Homies, the rap group and creative collective. From writing and recording with Louisville peers like Jack Harlow, to releasing three successful albums and a handful of hit videos including "The Come Down" and “Leaf Wraps,” The Homies are consistently self-made, multitalented, and focused on making music that’s timeless.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
wdrb.com
JCPS offering teachers $250 for supplies through Amazon Business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Certified teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools can now spend $250 for their classrooms and clubs they sponsor through an Amazon Business program launched Friday. District teachers can use their JCPS login credentials to access the Amazon Business accounts with $250 ready to spend on supplies,...
