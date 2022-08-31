ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire

Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
WHAS11

You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
Louisville Cardinal

Brown and Hayden, rest of Top 4 hope to Revitalize Student Community

Excitement, community, and potential. These are just some of the words that the the top 4 officers of the Student Government Association (SGA) use to describe the upcoming school year. Earlier this week, Dorian Brown and Katie Hayden spoke with The Louisville Cardinal about their new roles as SGA’s Student...
wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
WBKR

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
Louisville Cardinal

Waterfront Wednesday: The Food, Music, and More

Waterfront Wednesday, one of Louisville’s summertime music festivals, returned to Waterfront Park Wednesday evening for a night of food and music. Hosted by Louisville Public Media, the musical lineup included Louisiana funk band Seratones, Kentucky native Joan Osborne, and musician Mark Charles. Various food trucks appeared for the event, including Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Ramiro’s Cantina, and Sivori. This was the second to last Waterfront Wednesday of the 2022 season, with the final festival scheduled for September 28.
LouFamFun

Top 10 Free Things to Do this Fall around Louisville

These are the best things to do this fall for FREE fall fun with your family. This means that there is no admission cost for the festival or event, but there might be a small parking fee or activities within the event that have a ticketed cost and also does not include things like paying for food or drinks, etc.
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open. Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release) The Whirling Tiger. $15...
Vice

The Homies Bring Louisville’s Flourishing Creativity to the World

Louisville, Kentucky, has a close-knit music community and a uniquely charged energy field for emerging artists—and throughout the last decade, few have embodied the talent and vigor of the city’s scene as well as The Homies, the rap group and creative collective. From writing and recording with Louisville peers like Jack Harlow, to releasing three successful albums and a handful of hit videos including "The Come Down" and “Leaf Wraps,” The Homies are consistently self-made, multitalented, and focused on making music that’s timeless.
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
wdrb.com

JCPS offering teachers $250 for supplies through Amazon Business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Certified teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools can now spend $250 for their classrooms and clubs they sponsor through an Amazon Business program launched Friday. District teachers can use their JCPS login credentials to access the Amazon Business accounts with $250 ready to spend on supplies,...
