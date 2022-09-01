ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAEA mission sets off from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia for nuclear plant

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, despite reports of intense shelling there.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.

"There has been an increased military activity in the area. Having come so far, we are not stopping," Grossi said.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Neanderthal Chief
4d ago

Russian soldiers have to leave the plant, leave Ukraine 🇺🇦 and go home. Or die in Ukraine 🇺🇦. There is no alternative.

Reply
2
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

