PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots improved their record to 4-0-2 with a 1-0 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine. The Pilots are unbeaten through their first six games for the first time since 2010. How it Happened. Portland scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute when Cally Togiai...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO