Logan, UT

ksl.com

Guaranteed games necessary for Aggies, but was Alabama game worth the price?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Utah State willingly subjected itself to domination and frankly, embarrassment, at Alabama Saturday night. Facing the No. 1 team in the country, who are in the midst of arguably the greatest dynasty run in college football history, the Aggies, who finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 last year and beat two Power Five schools, trailed 41-0 at halftime and lost 55-0.
LOGAN, UT
ClutchPoints

Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues

Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Whittingham Proud Of His Team, Complimentary Of Florida

GAINESVILLE- Obviously winning is better than losing, but it’s hard to be too upset if you lose after giving it your all for 60 minutes. That’s what happened to #7 Utah in their season opener against Florida in the Swamp. They gave it everything they had, and came up just short 29-26 in an epic battle in SEC country.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears

The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley

Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County

OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon: A Gondola Wins, Granolas Loose

UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) determines to move forward with the Little Cottonwood Canyon expansion plan, which is a gondola serving Snowbird and Alta skiers using Utah’s taxpayers’ dollars. A series of up to 40 poles, each with a concrete base of up to 15 feet in diameter,...
UTAH STATE

