3 takeaways from No. 25 BYU’s season-opening win over South Florida
The Cougars rolled to the victory after a weather delay postponed the start more than two hours.
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
ksl.com
Guaranteed games necessary for Aggies, but was Alabama game worth the price?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Utah State willingly subjected itself to domination and frankly, embarrassment, at Alabama Saturday night. Facing the No. 1 team in the country, who are in the midst of arguably the greatest dynasty run in college football history, the Aggies, who finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 last year and beat two Power Five schools, trailed 41-0 at halftime and lost 55-0.
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Proud Of His Team, Complimentary Of Florida
GAINESVILLE- Obviously winning is better than losing, but it’s hard to be too upset if you lose after giving it your all for 60 minutes. That’s what happened to #7 Utah in their season opener against Florida in the Swamp. They gave it everything they had, and came up just short 29-26 in an epic battle in SEC country.
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
Richardson shines, Burney seals Florida's win vs No. 7 Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Standing in the tunnel and waiting to run into the raucous Swamp for the first time, Florida coach Billy Napier turned to an assistant and summed up the moment. “Can you believe they pay us to do this?" he said. It seemed like...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears
The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
ksl.com
Latina dean to lead one of the University of Utah's largest colleges
SALT LAKE CITY — Michelle Camacho has reached the upper echelons of academia as the new dean at the University of Utah's College of Social and Behavioral Science. But her pathway to higher education looked a bit different than that of many of her colleagues. Camacho grew up in...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com
Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley
Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
ksl.com
Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County
OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
utahstories.com
Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon: A Gondola Wins, Granolas Loose
UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) determines to move forward with the Little Cottonwood Canyon expansion plan, which is a gondola serving Snowbird and Alta skiers using Utah’s taxpayers’ dollars. A series of up to 40 poles, each with a concrete base of up to 15 feet in diameter,...
deseret.com
October general conference to include 90-minute Saturday evening session for all Latter-day Saints
The October general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will include a general Saturday evening session for all church members, according to a First Presidency letter issued Friday. The 90-minute session will be one of five general sessions of the international conference originating from the Conference...
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
